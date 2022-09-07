Emmys embrace UNCSA alumni

With the annual Emmy Awards ceremony looming this weekend, it should come as no surprise that several alumni from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) are in the running — some for the first time, others having been nominated (or won) before.
Jake Lacy (School of Drama, ’08) earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his turn as Shane Patton in HBO’s White Lotus, which received a total of 20 nominations. Margaret Qualley, who attended the UNCSA High School Dance program, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Alex Neville in Netflix’s Maid.
Tiffany Little Canfield (School of Drama, ’00) was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which earned a total of 17 nominations. Will Files (School of Filmmaking, ’02) earned two nominations for the popular Netflix series Stranger Things: Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour). The Creative Arts portion of the Emmy Awards took place this weekend and Files won both.
Michael Brake (School of Filmmaking, ’97) was nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (half-hour) and animation for the HBO series Barry, and this weekend he won the award. Akira Fukasawa (School of Filmmaking, ‘16) was nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour) for Ozark (but he was bested by fellow UNCSA graduate Files). Jane Rizzo (School of Filmmaking, ’98) earned a nomination for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for HBO’s Succession, and Nathaniel Park (School of Filmmaking, ’05) was nominated for Outstanding Main Title Design for the Apple TV+ series Pachinko.
The 74th annual Emmy Awards will be broadcast on NBC and streamed live on Peacock on September 12th. Actor/comedian and Saturday Night Live staple Kenan Thompson will make his debut as the host of the ceremony.
