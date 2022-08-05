'Ego' Problem: Local group calls for a boycott of WS business

An altercation between the owner of a Winston-Salem beauty supply store and a Clemmons hairstylist who purchases her supplies there resulted in calls for boycotting that local chain and other beauty supply shops that cater to Black women but are not Black-owned.
On the morning of July 16, Terrica Hughes entered Ego Beauty Supply at 1232 Waughtown Street. Hughes makes wigs sold by Ego and has shot photos for the establishment, but on that morning was there to buy hair glue.
Hughes selected her item and handed her card to the female staffer, a young Black woman. The clerk attempted to complete the $31 transaction. On that much, both she and Ego’s management agree.
Both also agree that, when Hughes attempted to leave the store with the product, owner Hasan Kanan laid hands on her. While Kanan did not respond to inquiries from YES! Weekly, he told The Winston-Salem Journal that he was simply retrieving the merchandise. Hughes acknowledges that, after Kanan wrapped his arms around her and wrestled the merchandise away from her, she struck him. She apologizes for that retaliation but insists she paid for the item he forcibly took away from her.
The July 28 Winston-Salem Journal article “Winston-Salem store owner faces backlash for scuffle with customer” quotes the following allegation from “a 297-word statement about the incident” formerly on Ego’s Facebook page: “Our system showed it (the purchase) as declined.”
As of Sunday night, the only statement about the incident on Ego's page does not include that claim.
Hughes alleges that the transaction was not declined, and has a bank statement showing it went through. A YouTube video posted Saturday by the community group Hate Out of Winston includes Hughes telling her version of what happened that morning.
She describes running out of hair glue after a morning session with a client and driving from Clemmons to Ego to buy more. She said the POS system froze up and the sales clerk told her this was a recurring problem.
According to Hughes, her mobile banking app showed the transaction as having been received, with $31 deducted from her balance.
When Kanan came to reboot the POS, she described showing him that the app listed the charge, and explained she needed to get back to Clemmons for her next appointment. According to Hughes, Kanan told her “I don’t have the money, you buy again” and “If you buy twice, come back in two days and get a refund.”
In the YouTube video, Hughes states that Kanan told her to call her bank. She said she put her bank’s customer service rep on speakerphone to verify the transaction, but that Kanan did not find this satisfactory, and repeated “you buy it twice.” She acknowledged that she picked up the bagged merchandise “and confidently walked to the door because I just paid and wasn’t stealing anything.”
What happened next is depicted in two videos from different angles that Hate Out of Winston shared on YouTube and Facebook. The shorter clip appears to have been shot with a cellphone pointed at a monitor screen.
Neither clip has audible dialogue, but the longer one starts with Hughes and Kanan in apparently animated conversation. Hughes told YES! Weekly that she had been discussing the issue with Kanan “for what felt like 30 minutes” before that moment.
When Hughes picks up an item of bagged merchandise from the counter and starts to walk out, Kanan rushes to grab her from behind. Shifting his grip to one of her arms, he forces her back towards the counter. The Black female employee steps up behind Hughes and grabs ahold of the back of her shirt, then steps away.
Hughes struggles in Kanan’s grip, and he appears to grab her right wrist to force her to release the bagged items. He then waves his right finger in her face before walking away.
After Kanan steps back behind the counter. Hughes leans across it, strikes him, reaches unsuccessfully for the bagged merchandise, and rushes out of the store. As she exits, she pushes past the clerk and hits her as well.
On August 2, Hate Out of Winston posted a public Facebook video with the caption “Audio excerpt submitted by Terrica’s mother of the conversation that transpired between her and Mr. Hasan Kanan.”
On the audio, a woman says “if you called the police, they should have given you a report number.” The man says, “Not me because I no press charges.”
They appear to be discussing Terrica Hughes, whom the man acknowledges as a regular customer. “She nice, but now you want to press charges? Then I want to.”
“I’m just trying to get things straightened out,” says the woman.
“I’m saying you want to do it, I do it, too,” replies the man.
They appear to watch a video together. “Oh, you put your hands on her?” asks the woman.
“I took my stuff!” says the man.
“And then you put your hands on her, and the girl put her hands on her, too. Look, you’ve both got your hands on her. Look what you do!”
According to The Winston-Salem Journal, no charges have been filed.
While Ego Beauty Supply has not responded to phone or email queries, on Friday, someone associated with the business replied via Facebook messenger, stating “this is one of our posts on Facebook [to] help explain how the situation unfolded on the 16th of July.”
Attached to that Facebook message was a screenshot of a post stating that the incident “should never have escalated the way it did” and “we’ll make sure to handle future situations in a more professional manner.” It also stated, “We have talked to Terrica and apologized for what happened.”
Although the phrasing is different than in the now-deleted post quoted by The Winston-Salem Journal, it alleges the POS system showed Hughes’ card as declined.
“Even while attempting to resolve the payment, and the fact that the payment was never approved at that time, she still attempted to leave the store with the unpaid merchandise. That is when we attempted to recover our merchandise. The customer then proceeded to assault the owner, an employee, and cause further damages to our store.”
The statement concludes with:
“We should have worked to resolve the issue peacefully and not overreact the way we did. Our response is what caused the escalation. What happened is not who we are or what we represent. We would like to apologize to Terrica, the Winston-Salem community and everyone that has supported us the last 17 years.”
While the statement in that screenshot is no longer on the Ego Facebook page, similar ones have been posted, with the explanation “we don’t have a PR spokesperson, this is the Owner’s son.”
When asked about the video posted by Hate Out of Winston, purporting to include audio of a conversation between Kanan and Hughes’ mother as they watched the security video, the person who sent the statement responded “No comment.”
Interviewed via phone, Hughes said that Kanan has not apologized.
“I appreciate that coming from the owner’s son, but I haven’t received one from his dad. I did receive a refund on July 28, which shows that I had paid for the item, which I never received. I do appreciate their effort in apologizing, but not the way they shifted the dynamic.”
She said that she has apologized, and still feels bad for lashing out at Kanan and his employee, but “that’s how much of a threat it felt to me, and how hurt and humiliated I was.” She alleged that she struck Kanan’s employee because she heard Kanan instruct the woman to keep her from leaving. “I did not want them to put their hands on me again.”
Hughes said that, for the last decade, she has been self-employed as a salon owner with a growing business. She also described traveling to India, Vietnam, China, and Myanmar to “ethically source hair” from countries “using the money to build bridges and roads and shore up their infrastructure.”
“The bigger issue,” alleged Hughes, is that Ego Beauty Supply “does not have a rapport with or appreciate their customers, and it’s really wild to me, because Black women are their bread and butter, the people who are keeping their pockets heavy and allowing them to open multiple locations, and I really feel like they don’t value us. So many women have reached out to me and said they had similar issues with the same man.”
Hate Out of Winston’s Darlene Steele also stressed that “this is bigger than Terrica” via email.
“It’s many stories from Black women who had similar encounters with Ego Beauty. This is about protecting Black women, Black economics, and respecting the Black community. There is a long history of anti-Black hostility and resentment towards Black women consumers, and we are passionate about this as a Black women-led group. We recognize Black women don't have access to Black wholesale distributors, and we want to change this in our community. We need to be persistent about keeping our dollars in the Black community.”
To do this, wrote Steele, “Hate Out is moving into Phase 2 of our Protest. We are collecting data and information to connect with Wholesale Black owners in the industry. In addition, we encourage all to stop shopping at Ego and businesses that don't respect Black women.”
On July 30, Hate Out of Winston held a protest in front of Ego’s Waughtown Street location and called for the community to boycott that store and the Ego locations on Shattalon Drive and New Walkertown Road. Protesters carried signs stating “We are Terrica” and “Shop Black Owned.”
Addressing the crowd, Hughes said the issue was bigger than her experience with this particular store, and alleged that Black women are routinely disrespected in beauty supply stores and nail shops that are not Black-owned, but “part of a billion-dollar industry, which is fueled by Black female customers.”
The ownership and management of Ego Beauty Supply declined to comment on the threatened boycott.
