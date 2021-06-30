Eastern Music Festival Returns to Greensboro for the 60th Anniversary

The Eastern Music Festival (EMF) has returned to Greensboro’s Guilford College campus for its 60th year of classical music and education. Students, fellows, and instructors from around the country are already working together to polish their crafts and perform throughout the summer after missing out on the in-person experience last year.
Even though the EMF is looking at a full (if not more socially distanced) slate of events that began on June 26th and will run through July 31st, just a couple of months ago, as the country begins moving into hopefully a post-COVD experience, this year’s event was not exactly a sure thing.
“As things improved this spring, we started making plans with Guilford College,” EMF’s Media and Communications Director Kelly Swindell explained. “We watched the Governor’s orders and worked with the Guilford County Department of Health to make sure this could happen and that it would be as safe as possible.”
She explained that several steps had to be taken to ensure everyone’s safety in light of COVID-19. That included meeting the regulations set up not just by the state and county but to make sure the plans also paid close attention to the college’s mandates for student and faculty safety. Attending students and fellows will number about 190 (including those attending a special tuba/euphonium session) instead of the usual 270 and a reduction in faculty to match. Attendees will also be staying individually in dorm rooms, rather than having roommates, and will be separated from other groups on campus at that time.
All participants, students and faculty alike, were also given COVID tests upon arrival and had to have prior vaccination before attending.
Instruction will be handled with social distancing and masks, as will performances from solos to ensembles on up. Tickets to performances at Dana Auditorium on the campus of Guilford College will also be limited to 500, down from the usual 1,000 patrons, Swindell said. Additional smaller performances will be held in the college’s Carnegie Room. Masks, right now, are required for concertgoers at the performances, but that may change with changes to county and state health protocols.
But there will be music, finally.
“It’s like a homecoming,” Swindell said. “It’s just been joyous with the students and faculty seeing each other again. We’re just really excited and confident that we will be able to execute the true EMF experience and teach and perform on the level of the past EMFs.
“It’s just so exciting. I hate to say it’s like the old ‘we’re getting the band back together’ thing, but we really are getting the band back together!” she said with a laugh.
“Virtual learning was fine for what we had to do last year,” she continued, “but experiencing the performances and the instruction in person is just so much better. There’s so much energy you get from the performers and so much energy they get back from the audience that just wasn’t there last year.”
Originally established as The Guilford Musical Arts Center by Sheldon Morgenstern in 1961, the Eastern Music Festival was created as a summer camp for music students. It has grown quite a bit from that first year’s group of 72 students and 14 professional faculty members.
Now, as much a local cultural event as an advanced learning opportunity, the EMF draws not just students but also fans of classical music who take in the numerous performances each year, from orchestral shows to chamber music performances and even an operatic event (held this year in conjunction with the Greensboro Opera at nearby Temple Emanuel).
Swindell said the students’ involved range from 14 to 23 years old, and it is designed as a focused study for those who are very dedicated to their craft. Each student wanting to attend must apply to be considered for the program, and it is a competitive application process. In addition to those students, the EMF is also host to several conducting scholars (whose ages range from 23 to 30 years) attending to further polish their advanced craft.
The EMF provides specialized instruction and training such as a five-week piano program, orchestral fellowships for strings, trombones, and percussion. Along with the pre-professional conducting institute, there are classical guitar programs and a two-week euphonium tuba institute. Over the six decades of instruction so far, nearly 10,000 students have attended.
Guest artists have also appeared at past EMFs, including Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Midori (violin), Andre Watts (piano), and Sir James Galway (flute), among others.
The schedule this season will feature performances Tuesdays through Saturdays. Tuesdays will have chamber music with the Eastern Chamber Players. Wednesdays will feature Signature Performances with EMF faculty artists (June 30: Pianist Awadagin Pratt; July 7: Violinist Jeff Multer and EMF faculty artists for Vivaldi’s Four Seasons; July 21: EMF Percussion faculty recital; and July 28: The Mile-End Trio (Multer on violin, Julian Schwarz on cello and Marika Bournaki on piano).
Tickets are available now, and all will be e-tickets. Tickets can be purchased as singles or in groups of two to three. Seating at events will be socially distanced and are subject to change due to public health protocols. Dates, prices, programs, artists, and venues are also subject to change. You can purchase tickets at the website: Easternmusicfestival.org. For further questions, you can contact the EMF Box Office at (336) 333-7450 x222 or by emailing ticketing@easternmusicfestival.org.
Tickets for events run from $10 to $45, and there will be some free student recitals during the event. In the past, EMF has done a number of community outreach events ranging from performances for civic groups, retirement homes, libraries, and parks to other venues. Due to public health restrictions this year, those have been shelved for the time being in hopes that they will return as part of the festival next year.
