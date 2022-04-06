East Winston-Salem ballet initiative is off to a flying start

It’s been just one month since Triad International Ballet launched its community outreach program in East Winston-Salem, and the number of students has increased, to almost 20.
Geneviève Basu, a soloist with Triad Ballet, and Natalya Davison, Triad Ballet’s artistic director, will teach the initial classes at the Winston Lake Family YMCA, located at 901 Waterworks Road in Winston-Salem. They will be joined periodically by other senior members of the company.
Recently, Basu worked with a group of joyful young girls one evening, guiding their nascent steps into art. “Visualize that you’re sitting on a cloud. Dance is movement through space and time,” she said. We are visible representations of the music. It requires a lot of movement and mobility, right?”
The hope and excitement could be felt in the room.
Triad International Ballet, a new professional ballet company serving the Triad, is offering ballet classes to elementary and high school students. The ballet company has teamed up with The Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) at Winston-Salem State University, My Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper in Winston-Salem, and the Guiding Institute for Developmental Education (GIDE) to offer classes for girls and boys.
On the first night of classes, Velma Terry brought several girls to the class and even joined in some of the lessons with them. “We have the wonderful opportunity to give back to these children,” said Terry, the GIDE site coordinator and director of the D.I.V.A.S Parenting Program. “And there is love, a unity that you see. So we pray that this will reach the community and this will grow into a beautiful outreach for the community.”
Alexia Maas, the executive director of Triad Ballet, is convinced there is an abundance of talent in East Winston-Salem and was determined from the outset that this initiative would find it. Already, from the first few classes held, she said she and Basu have spotted quite a few high-potential students and are exploring ways to develop them further — both through the classes at Winston Lake Y and possibly bringing the classes, on occasion, to the company’s main studio in Greensboro to work alongside other gifted students.
CSEM shares that view as it stresses “making the invisible visible.” City leaders emphasize the arts as an economic driver downtown, but there is just as much talent in East Winston. And the arts are transformative, bringing comfort, bridging gaps, and building unity.
As part of its initiative in East Winston, Triad Ballet is also planning ways to bring its ballet performances to a wider audience in Winston-Salem to generate interest in their work and bring the arts to people who otherwise might not be able to experience it. The company also plans to extend its outreach to Senior Citizens, including those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. One idea being explored is for Triad Ballet to do in-person and video performances at some of Winston-Salem’s nursing homes.
“We want to bring joy to the hearts of both our Senior Citizens and the youth of the community, and, as we’ve said before, we’re not just here to perform once a year and leave. We want to become an integral part of the community,” Maas said. “To live, love, laugh and cry with you and, maybe one day, feel a mutual sense of pride when we watch one of our hopefuls take to the stage as a professional ballet dancer. How magical that would be!”
For now, evidenced by the class at the Winston Lake Y, the initiative is off to a fine start.
To learn more about this initiative, go to www.triadinternationalballet.org.
