UPDATE (July 5): On July 4, the victim in this incident succumbed to his injures and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Myles Marcel Barnes, B/M 22, of Greensboro.
On July 3, Greensboro Police arrested (ABOVE L-R) Duane Alexander Richardson, B/M 23, Sade Emonni Damon, B/F 23 and Charles Christian Richardson Jr., B/M 22, all of Greensboro.
Duane and Charles Richardson have been charged with First Degree Murder and Sade Damon has been charged with Accessory After the Fact. Are three suspects are being held in the Guilford County Jail.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2020) – At approximately 1:22 pm Greensboro Police responded to the 2000 block of E. Market Street in response to a gunshot wound call. Upon arrival police located one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.