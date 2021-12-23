Drugs, Cash, Gun Found As Men Run From Stopped Vehicle to Hotel After Police Stop
On December 22, 2021, at 3:15 PM, High Point Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Challenger at 120 Greenview Terrace.
The vehicle pulled behind the house and the driver, Joshua Cureton (B/M/30), and passenger, Roger Little (B/M/33), ran from the vehicle toward the Arcadia Inn. Little was apprehended quickly.
Officers chased Cureton on foot all the way to the Arcadia Inn where Cureton was last seen on the 2nd floor of the hotel. Cureton disappeared into an unknown hotel room. Officers started knocking on doors in search of witnesses. At the first door knocked on, the occupant of the room advised a black male, whom he did not know, ran into his room and was hiding in the bathroom.
Cureton was arrested in the bathroom. He tried to hide $2,239.00 in the tank of the toilet. The money was seized along with a small amount of marijuana. There was evidence that Cureton had flushed a quantity of the marijuana he had down the toilet. A handgun was located inside the Dodge Challenger and seized.
Cureton was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI, Felonious Restraint, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Felony Flee to Elude. He was given a $125,000.00 secured bond. Little was charged with Resist/Delay/Obstruct Law Enforcement.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android. Case Report Number(s): 2021-39000
