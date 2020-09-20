On November 1, local supporters may join JDRF’s National One Walk Day Ceremony online by visiting the North Carolina One Walk Finish Line Festival
Greensboro, NC – JDRF announced today that it will host a Triad Fall One Walk Drive-In Celebration in the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum at 11 am on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020.
With audio piped directly through attendees’ car radios, the onstage program will recognize people recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celebrate top fundraisers—individuals, family teams, and corporate teams. Attendees will also learn about the latest T1D research advancements powered by JDRF One Walk fundraising and enjoy sponsor messages and musical performances. The event will be emceed by members of longtime Presenting Sponsor FOX8’s news team.
All social distancing guidelines in effect on October 31 will be observed.
“We’re delighted that we have the opportunity to gather with our Triad T1D family in a safe, socially distanced way on Halloween morning,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “When we learned about the Greensboro Coliseum’s ability to host drive-in movies, we realized that this would be a great way to celebrate in-person with our Walkers, Teams, and Sponsors. I expect to see hundreds of decorated cars, with drivers honking their horns and passengers in their personalized Walk Day t-shirts cheering from their parking spots!”
The Triad Fall Walk Drive-In Celebration is a prelude to JDRF’s first-ever National One Walk Day on Sunday, November 1. Because of restrictions on large gatherings due to the pandemic, no JDRF Walks will be held in the normal fashion this fall. However, the need for fundraising to support research to cure, prevent, and treat T1D has never been more urgent; type 1 diabetes never stops, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
Therefore, JDRF is challenging supporters across the country to come together as one nationwide community. By National One Walk Day on November 1, JDRF has set goals of walking 1.6 million miles, in honor of the estimated 1.6 million Americans living with T1D, and $50 million, to commemorate JDRF’s 50 years of progress toward creating a world without T1D.
On Nov. 1, Triad Walkers will join with JDRF supporters across the state to take part in JDRF’s online North Carolina Finish Line Festival and Ceremony, which will include:
- Mile of Hope: Recognizing teams that raise at least $2,500
- T-Shirt Hall of Fame: Featuring teams’ customized Walk t-shirts—from 2020 and earlier
- Fearless 50: Highlighting the top 50 individual and team fundraisers
- V1Ps: Showcasing all Walkers who individually raise $1,000 or more
- Partner Pavilion: Introducing 15 corporate partners
- Digital Photo Booth
HealthTeam Advantage and FOX8 have already committed to serve as Presenting Sponsors for the Triad Fall One Walk. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please email Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at ESchaffner-Mosh@jdrf.org.
To register, learn more about the Triad Fall One Walk, or donate to help cure, prevent, and treat T1D, please visit walk.jdrf/triad.
About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched; however, scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components. T1D affects children and adults, and people can be diagnosed at any age. As of now, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D, and there is no cure.
About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. Learn more at jdrf.org or @JDRF on Twitter.
About JDRF in the Piedmont Triad: Now part of JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter, the Piedmont Triad Market provides support for those living with type 1 diabetes and raises awareness and funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including the annual Hope Gala; One Walks in the fall (Winston-Salem/Greensboro) and spring (Alamance County and High Point); the Ride to Cure Diabetes; and the Tennis to Tent to Tee event in Pinehurst. Learn more at facebook.com/jdrftriad, or @JDRFtriad on Twitter.
