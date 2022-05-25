Drip therapy: Triad business offers IV hydration services

Stephanie Miles didn’t know how the Triad would receive the concept of Intravenous (IV) Hydration but she knew it was something that she wanted to try.
Having seen it in other places, the Winston-Salem native and Carver High School graduate was eager to bring it to the city and share its benefits.
“I had heard about IV hydration many, many years ago but I only saw it with celebrities, on reality TV shows, and in larger cities and states like California,” Miles explained. “It was very popular there but it wasn’t well known around here, and still isn’t, so I kind of dismissed the idea.”
IV SMiles Hydration and Wellness, located at 2200 Silas Creek Parkway Suite 6B, offers different types of IV therapy designed to the clients’ needs. Intravenous (IV) hydration is the administration of vitamins and fluids directly into the bloodstream, which allows the recipient to absorb 100 percent of the vitamins and nutrients given by bypassing the digestive system. The alternative wellness service can be used for everything from boosting one’s metabolism, helping to get rid of a migraine, boosting your immune system, fitness recovery, or simply fighting dehydration.
Miles opened the center in March 2021, after finally settling on the idea in January, filing for her LLC, and taking a business class on the subject.
“I just kept seeing it and thinking about it, so I started doing some research. I had worked in the emergency room for nine years, so I can start an IV in my sleep but I’d never been an entrepreneur or a business owner before,” she said. “You know when something is on your mind really, really heavy, that’s usually God. It’s usually a push. I just jumped out there and opened it up.”
The gamble has paid off in a big way for Miles. Her business has taken off in a big way. So much so that she ended up quitting her full-time job as a nurse practitioner at an internal medicine and pain management office in Lexington. While her family and friends were the first to support her, her business has grown beyond that.
“Now it’s word of mouth, referrals, Google searches, or people are seeing it on TV so that’s making them Google and search it again,” Miles said. “The feedback has been awesome. At first, I was worried because I knew I was introducing something to the area that people weren’t familiar with. So at first, I was like ‘Lord, I’m having to educate people.’ It’s a lot of trust that goes along with it. But I’ve been in Winston my entire life, been a nurse for many years, and now a nurse practitioner for three years. So people trust and believe what I say and know that I have their best interest at heart.”
The proof is in the testimonials, listed on the website and social media platforms of IV SMiles Hydration and Wellness, next to smiling customers. If you have time, Miles can tell you a few stories of satisfied customers. She said that she often gets messages from people telling her how good they feel or how much energy they have.
“They’ll text me that they cleaned out the whole garage or closet the next day or two days later. They just get this energy that they didn’t have before and they talk about how good they felt.”
Miles said she even has clients that feel the effects of the IV therapy when the drip is going or right after they finish treatment.
“They are like ‘man is this a placebo effect’ because they feel good.”
She said that she sees a major response in those who come in for migraine and hangover treatment.
“Clients come in here with headaches that are eight or nine out of 10 on the pain scale. By the time the drip is halfway done, they’re down to two out of 10. The next day the migraine is gone,” Miles said. “This is after suffering from a migraine for three days, trying all of their prescribed medications, and nothing seems to work. Then they come and get the migraine remedy, and it takes care of it.”
Miles said that the instant relief is because she’s sending vitamins directly into the bloodstream versus through the digestive tract, as one would if one took the vitamins orally. While vitamins are great, Miles also said that hydration is also key.
“Most of us don’t drink enough water as we should anyway so the fluid alone helps because it helps to rehydrate you and then adding the vitamins is like icing on the cake,” she said. “You can get all the different benefits of boosting your immune system, your energy, helping your hair, skin and nails with the biotin, improving metabolism, performance and recovery.”
Offering services like the Plain Jane, basic fluid to keep you hydrated; Immune Bounce Back, a blend of IV fluids, vitamins and antioxidants to help one recover from post-cold/flu/COVID/illness symptoms faster; a Migraine Cocktail, a blend of IV fluids with B vitamins, Magnesium, Toradol and Zofran that helps with headaches; The Glow, a blend of IV fluids with B-complex, Biotin, Glutathione, and Vitamin C to help with hair, skin and nail growth, collagen building and anti-aging.
Drips like the G.O.A.T. Athlete aid in post and pre-workouts and treatments, Slim Goodie in weight loss, the Myer’s Cocktail for allergies, acute and chronic pain, and the Energizer to combat fatigue. Miles also offers D3, B12, and Lipo C injections.
Miles said that the demand for a particular drip depends on the season.
“When I first started the Energizer was the most popular. Everybody was fatigued and wanted that energy and the B12. Then COVID hit and got worse, so the immune drip became the most popular,” she said. “Right now, because it’s allergy season, the Myers Cocktail is the most popular. Throughout the year, everyone is usually getting the Slim Goodie, which helps boost your metabolism and burn fat.”
Miles tries to sneak a drip in herself at least once a month, admitting that she’s not the biggest water drinker.
“I know that I need the basic hydration. It is hard sticking myself, which I have done before, but now I try to utilize one of my nursing friends. When they come, I’ll have them start me a line so I can get my drips in, too. When I feel run down, I can add B12 to it to help with my energy.”
Ever the nurse practitioner, Miles points out that there are no side effects but she does work to rule out certain health conditions where “it may not be safe or be contraindicated.” Those looking to receive treatment must sign a consent form and fill out a medical history form. She said, unlike a spa, she asks about current medicines, allergies, chronic conditions, and pregnancy. She will not do IV hydration on those with congestive heart failure or chronic kidney failure.
“I would say no we will have to refrain from giving you one because the kidneys don’t excrete the fluid and vitamins like they need to because they aren’t functioning properly with the chronic kidney disease. I don’t want to cause their kidneys to worsen or make them feel worse,” she explained. “With congestive heart failure, you can end up putting too much fluid on their body which will strain their lungs and heart.”
While you can’t file services on your insurance, IV SMiles Hydration and Wellness is listed as a health care service.
“So I can take the flex spending or Health Savings Account card. It’s alternative, concierge, holistic type medicine.”
Which just sets Miles up for her next business venture. Her goal has always been to own a primary care practice. IV SMiles Hydration and Wellness just helped her do that.
“IV hydration was low risk, low cost, low overhead, and with me never having been an entrepreneur or having done anything in the business world, I went ahead and started it. That helped me fund and get ready for my primary care. IV SMiles has helped start Smith Primary Care and Wellness.”
Based in the same location, Smith Primary Care and Wellness is a joint venture with Miles’ sister that focuses on direct primary care on a membership-based model. Miles plans to hire nurses and paramedics to help out at IV SMiles so she can dedicate more time to building up the primary care practice.
“Being that it’s a membership-based service, I don’t bill any insurance. For example, the patients would pay $65 or $75 a month, like a gym membership but they have direct access to me whenever they need me. No copays. unlimited visits. Significantly discounted labs, and discounted prescriptions and I would even dispense some of the prescriptions to them to avoid them having to go to the pharmacy when they don’t have to. Simple procedures,” she said. “It’s kind of like taking medicine to back in the day to what it used to be before we had all the hurdles with insurance companies and big organizations and all of that. And then my sister would be coming in 2023 to do Mental Health counseling. So a one-stop-shop. IV drip and primary care, counseling — all in one place.”
While Miles wants to help the community, she also wants to make sure her patients are getting the care they deserve and need.
“When I saw the perks of it (direct-care) and where it puts the patients first, where you’re working for the patient and not for the big companies, I love that. I love that my patients can see me the same day or the next day. Where I’m not rushed with quick 15-minute visits or having to schedule you months, and months out. It’s like you get to form this good, direct relationship with my patients and that’s what I like,” she explained. “I get that anyway with my IV clients. These are strangers and they become friends and family, just by sitting with them for an hour, talking to them, getting to know them, learning about them and they’re getting to learn more about me. I love that one-on-one time and getting to know whom you’re dealing with. Now I get to do that as well with primary care so it’s a win-win.”
