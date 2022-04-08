Face to Face with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Event wraps up the 2021-22 Face to Face Speaker Forum Series
(Winston-Salem, N.C. – April 8, 2022) – Dr. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and multiple Emmy-award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN will join the Face to Face Speaker Forum for an evening of conversation on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Wait Chapel.
The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, and Chief Academic Officer of Atrium Health Enterprise.
Dr. Gupta, associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and an associate professor at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, is also a columnist for Time magazine, and a contributor to CBS News. He has been working with Everyday Health to produce “Health Matters With Dr. Sanjay Gupta” since 2013.
In addition to the main Face to Face event, Dr. Gupta will participate in a conversation at Wait Chapel at 5:30 p.m. moderated by students from Wake Forest’s Leadership and Character Scholars program. Students from area schools are invited to attend at no charge.
The community-facing Face to Face Speaker Forum brings world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas including politics, arts and culture, business and social justice.
The lineup for the 2022-23 Face to Face Speaker Forum will be announced at this event. New season subscriptions will go on sale May 1. Season subscription renewals will be available beginning the week of April 18.
Single tickets are available for purchase here. Tickets are free for Wake Forest students and students from area institutions of higher learning.
This Face to Face Speaker Forum is presented by Salemtowne. A complete list of Face to Face Speaker Forum sponsors is available here.
###
About Wake Forest University:
Wake Forest University combines the best traditions of a small liberal arts college with the resources of a large research university. Founded in 1834, the school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. The University’s graduate school of arts and sciences, divinity school, and nationally ranked schools of law, medicine and business enrich our intellectual environment. Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.