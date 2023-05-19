GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2023) – Residents submitted more than 500 ideas for what to call the new, free downtown trolley service coming this summer. There was a clear favorite: the Hopper.
“We were inundated with fun ideas to name the trolley service. ‘The Hopper’ seemed like an ideal name. It evokes exactly how people will use the service – by hopping on and hopping off. It also pays homage to our hometown team, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, and the cannons used during the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, also called grasshoppers,” Department of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn said.
The trolley service is a pilot program funded through the Participatory Budgeting Greensboro project and federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Details on the service launch date and initial hours and trolley stops are now available.
Hopper Trolley Info
Fare: Free
Service Begins: July 17, 11 am
Initial Hours of Operation:
- Mondays to Wednesdays – 7 am to 11:30 pm
- Thursdays and Fridays – 7 am to 12 midnight
- Saturdays – 8 am to 12 midnight
- Sundays – 8 am to 10 pm
Stops: See map (right).
The service, run by the Greensboro Transit Agency with vehicles designed to be reminiscent of the streetcars that ran through the city 100 years ago, will arrive every 5-7 minutes. Service details, like hours or stop locations, may change throughout the pilot program as City transit planners study rider patterns. The pilot program seeks to improve downtown mobility and enhanced connectivity beyond the car. The service is scheduled to run through the end of 2023.
For more information, visit www.ridegta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.