Downtown maker space expands

Greensboro makers and future makers will soon have more space to hone their skills and figure out their craft as Forge Greensboro gears up to expand once again.
The community maker space in downtown Greensboro is looking to increase its size, from roughly 8,000 square feet to roughly 12,000 square feet with two additional classrooms, add community programming and launch a capital campaign to raise $350,000 for new programs, workshops, and facility improvements.
Similar to its previous expansion, the maker space, according to Executive Director Joe Rotondi, is “creating programs around how we saw people using the space.”
“Over the past three to four years, we’ve got an idea of what those programs are and how they affect the community. This campaign is to expand into the rest of the community so we can really stamp our programming and our partnership in the community,” he said. “We’ll be expanding into more youth programming and putting more funds and systems into our programs that we’ve had success with in the past.”
New features will include advanced equipment, Innovation Labs for students, increased mentorship programs, and a mobile classroom to provide STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) instruction to schools throughout Guilford County. The expansion will also bring more youth programming, maker studios for entrepreneurs, and the growth of the pre-apprenticeship program.
“This expansion will open doors for many different groups within Greensboro,” said Jennie Savage, the Forge’s Programs Coordinator. “We will be able to reach many more people in the community with the help of fundraising, and we are excited about the new opportunities this will give to students, small business owners, and the Greensboro community in general.”
Rotondi said that a big part of the fundraiser is curating activities for the space.
“If there weren’t people inside the space engaging this programming, it would just be space without life. We think a lot about activating the tools and resources with people, or otherwise, this model wouldn’t work.”
He said that there are plans for the agency to work with local schools and nonprofits, like Greensboro Housing Authority, within a 5-mile radius of the maker space.
“We are looking to work with partners like them to bring kids into the space so that they are able to see the opportunities they have in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math as potential skills they can have for career paths,” Rotondi said.
“You know a lot of people come in here and invent, but there’s a big push in education overall. Guilford County Schools has been doing a lot of work in this realm too with their Career and Technical Education curriculum to get kids interested in hands-on and creative problem solving as early of an age as possible,” he said. “We had this push in education for a while where people were just geared to go to college, and you find that there is now a shortage of skilled workers. Instead of discouraging kids that think like, that we want to be a part of that community effort to inspire them to follow those gifts and talents they have into these great career opportunities.”
The goal of the nonprofit community maker space is to provide affordable access to tools and technology. For a small monthly fee, entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans, and such can gain 24/7 access to a facility with 3D printers, a woodshop, machining, welding, ceramics, and laser engravers, including a community of makers to work with and learn from.
“We started as a group of people meeting up in coffee shops wanting to basically merge their garages together, borrow tools and learn from each other,” Rotondi said. “The general premise is still there. Our core program is still membership access to a bunch of really cool tools that average Joes may not have the funds or the space for. For some folks, it’s just an expression of creativity where for other folks it leads to a new career, inspiring them to take a new economic pathway in life.”
Since its inception, the Forge has hosted more than 2,000 students in classes, with more than 1,200 total members. Currently, there are more than 240 active members and 30 entrepreneurs working out of the Forge. In 2016, the maker space doubled its space, bolstered its entrepreneurial resources, increased funding for the Talent Pipeline, and added curricula for both kids and adults.
Rotondi said that often the maker space fills a void that schools and local community centers inadvertently created when they cut funding, creating an unintentional skills gap. It is a void that maker spaces have begun looking to fill.
“We didn’t realize what we had until we lost it. We’re hoping that through this youth program and advocacy for kids to engage with hands-on projects, that we can advocate for these spaces or versions of these spaces to come back to schools.”
He said that Forge Greensboro has seen a positive response to their latest campaign from their members, community partners, and staff. There are already plans to launch an afterschool youth club in late August.
“We’ll be designing and building our own Bluetooth speakers, which we’ve done as a staff,” Rotondi said. “We had a lot of fun, so we’re really excited to see what the kids come up with.”
To donate to Forge Greensboro, visit their website at www.forgegreensboro.org.
