Downtown Greensboro Inc. is Now Accepting Entries for the Holiday Parade
Entry forms are now live for Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s 2022 Holiday Parade, taking place on December 3rd from noon to 2:00 PM in Downtown Greensboro.
Those interested in being a part of this year’s parade are required to complete an online parade entry form. Bands, drill teams and performance groups, along with non-profit and for-profit organizations are all encouraged to participate.
Non-band entries are limited to the first 100 participants, no exceptions made. Submitting entry forms early is strongly recommended.
