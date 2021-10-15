The Sharp Greensboro branch has donated a digital signage display to the Greensboro Police Department to thank these local first responders for everything they do for the community day in and day out.
This small gesture to honor the large sacrifices of these frontline workers is part of an initiative Sharp is carrying out to recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and donations across the country will run through First Responders Appreciation Day October 28.
