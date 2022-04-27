Dollars and Sense: Breaking down Greensboro’s $135 million bond referendum

Last week, Greensboro City Council unanimously voted for a $135 million general obligation bond referendum for proposed city projects. The referendum will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., as part of the city’s general election.
On the ballot will be $30 million in housing bonds, $70 million in parks & recreation bonds, $14 million in firefighting facilities bonds, $6 million in law enforcement facilities bonds, and $15 million in transportation bonds. When this referendum first appeared on the council agenda last November, it was scheduled for April 26. Last week’s vote moved the date but did not change amounts or categories.
A bond referendum allows voters to authorize municipal funding through the sale of bonds. Unlike revenue bonds, general obligation (G.0.) bonds are not backed by collateral and do not repay creditors via income generated by funded projects. Instead, they are funded by the city’s creditworthiness and ability to levy taxes on its residents. G.O. bonds often finance major capital projects beyond the scope of the annual operating budget and fund facilities that will be used for many years in the future.
By voting “YES” on the referendum categories, citizens authorize an increase in property tax to repay the bonds. Repayment is spread across a number of years, so costs are shared by current and future taxpayers.
Greensboro may only hold a bond referendum on one of the following dates: that of the municipal general election; that of any other state or county general election; that of the primary election in any even-numbered year; or that of any other election requiring all county precincts to be open.
The most expensive category in the upcoming referendum is the $70 million parks & recreation bond, which is approximately 52% of the $135 million total. Twenty million dollars of it will go to the Greensboro Science Center and $50 million to the planned Windsor Chavis Community Center in Nocho Park at 1010 Duke Street off East Gate City Boulevard.
In an email response to YES! Weekly, mayor Nancy Vaughan described the Science Center as “one of the most rapidly growing attractions in North Carolina” and stated, “they have invested their money well and are a destination for many families.” Vaughan called the Nocho Park facility that will receive $50 million “a project unlike any other in the country, a state-of-the-art community center in one of our most underserved areas.”
In agreement with Vaughan, District 3 representative and mayoral challenger Justin Outling also praised the project. “I would especially point to the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho joint-use facility as being worthy of strong support,” wrote Outling in an email. “It meets a long-standing need in an area which will greatly benefit from it.”
District 1’s Sharon Hightower told YES! Weekly she pushed for this project and supported the $2 million 2016 bond that paid for its design.
“The highest bond is in the parks and rec bond,” said Hightower. “The majority of that bond is to build a facility that will be in an underserved area. It is an area that we are continuing to invest in, and we’ve got to show that’s a priority as well. That facility speaks to people’s quality of life, but it’s also providing services that really will benefit everyone, and will be a highlight in an area where investment has not been to the level it should be. And this is only the beginning of putting investment in those neglected underserved areas of Black and Brown communities. We know people love parks and rec facilities, so we felt sure that, once people understand the purpose of that, and see where it’s at, they will happily support this endeavor.”
While mayoral challenger Mark Cummings did not respond to our request for comment on the bond referendum, candidate Eric Robert disagreed with Vaughan, Outling, and Hightower.
“With one of the highest crime rates in America for communities our size, we expect taxpayers to vote for $70,000,000 for parks and rec?” wrote Robert in a Facebook message. “The proposed bond allocation suggesting that parks and rec get 80% more than transportation and 60% more than housing clearly demonstrates the lack of basic understanding of the issues that have been plaguing us for decades. It may also help explain why things have been getting worse and not better. It also supports the imperative need for term limits.”
Although Outling and Hightower support $50 million for the rec center, both said they wished the housing bond was higher.
“You ask whether 30 million in bonds for housing is sufficient,” wrote Outling. “Anyone who has followed the local housing market and skyrocketing rent prices knows the answer is no. Because of the tremendous upward pressure of inflation, coupled with limited housing stock, I am concerned we will see more seniors and others with fixed or limited incomes driven into homelessness by the lack of affordable housing.”
“Housing certainly is a priority in the city of Greensboro,” said Hightower. “But that housing bond is only to provide opportunities for private developers and interest to invest in the city of Greensboro. It’s not for the city of Greensboro to build out. That is not what we do. We provide the space and the opportunity and places for housing. That’s what it becomes about when we talk about affordable housing.”
While Hightower said she wanted more than $30 million for housing, she noted, “it is a little higher than the 25-million-dollar bond we passed in 2016, and we have expended all of that.” She also said that the bond “allows us to utilize those dollars in that particular way, and doesn’t pigeonhole us into using only the big guy, but lets us provide some assistance to minority small business contractors.”
Vaughan offered background on the housing bond.
“In October of 2020, the Greensboro City Council passed a 10-year housing plan. We commissioned this study from HR&A Advisors to forecast our housing needs. The consultants were very specific that we need to increase our housing stock and its affordability. In addition to the overall need for housing, the report highlighted the need to focus on housing for people and families at the lower end of the economic spectrum. We cannot fund this housing plan through our regular budget. We need specific funds that we can leverage with private builders to get the maximum number of units we need.”
Vaughan wrote that the bond will also allow for investment in the workforce by increasing down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. “Every day we hear about the lack of housing choices and rising rents. Since the HR&A report, the need has intensified and this bond will give us a greater ability to respond.”
Vaughan stated that the $6 million in law enforcement facilities bond “will allow us to finish the police headquarters downtown and to modernize our record-keeping,” and that the $14 million firefighting facilities bond 5 million “will modernize existing firehouses.” Many of those stations were built before women were accepted as firefighters, and require updating to accommodate them.
Finally, she said that the $15 million in transportation bonds “will give us the opportunity to leverage money from the federal government for additional electric buses.”
The city’s website at greensboro-nc.gov describes earlier general obligation bonds at the Bond Information tab under Departments >> Financial and Administrative Services.
According to the site, the $17.6 million 2020 bond project for “Fire Stations, Equipment, & Training Facilities” financed capital improvements that replaced two outdated fire stations, demolished and rebuilt a fire training structure, and purchased updated fire equipment and software for an improved alert system.
In 2019, the $94 million bond project for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts financed the completion of that public-private partnership project. In 2018, a $32 million bond project financed the Eugene Street parking deck.
In 2016, the $126 million bond referendum passed. This included $25 million for safe and affordable public housing; $38.5 million in community and economic development bonds primarily intended to improve downtown streets; a $34.5 million parks & recs bond, much of which went to build the Greenway; and a $28 million transportation bond, of which $18 million was for resurfacing roads throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.