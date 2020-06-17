Do Black lives matter to abortion protesters?

“Some wear masks because they’re scared of a virus,” said Sam Wilking into a personal voice amplification system as he preached at the property line of A Woman’s Choice in Greensboro last Saturday morning. “Others do it because they’re virtue-signaling.”
Wilking, a self-professed “street preacher” from Graham, was not wearing a mask. Neither did all but two of the 40-odd protesters gathered beside Greensboro’s only remaining abortion-provider, including five from The Pregnancy Network, a faith-based anti-abortion counseling center that advertises itself as a health care provider.
“Jesus Christ said don’t fear those who can harm the body,” Wilking said. “Don’t fear the virus; don’t fear those who can beat you up, don’t fear any of those things! Fear God, who can cast that body into Hell.”
On May 30, Wilking livestreamed a video of his fellow “street preacher” Chris Pantalone showing apparent fear at the possibility of being beaten up, after Pantalone repeatedly called a Black man accompanying a Black woman from the clinic a coward.
With Pantalone and Wilking in that video was another street preacher, Greensboro resident Gary Purgason. Six hours after the May 30 livestream, Purgason, Wilking and Pantalone addressed demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd via megaphone from the Greene Street parking deck, an action which resulted in Purgason’s arrest.
On June 5, Greensboro Police Department public information officer Ronald Glenn told YES! Weekly that “Mr. Purgason was charged with inciting a riot for engaging and agitating the crowd of protesters near his location.”
On June 6, I went to A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro and asked Wilking, the only “street preacher” present, about Purgason’s arrest the previous Saturday. In Wilking’s livestream of the arrest, an officer asks the three men if they threw anything at the protesters below. Wilking denied they did this, claiming the men were “just there to preach the gospel.”
He also denied they intended a counter-protest.
“It just sort of happened like that, and we didn’t mean to come off as intimidating at that moment. I guess everything is kind of new right now, how we have to do things. We probably should have waited until we were down [on Washington Street]. It’s kind of a shame they didn’t let us off with a warning.”
Pantalone never showed up on June 6, but about an hour later, Wilking was joined by Purgason.
When I asked about his arrest, Purgason replied, “Repent and believe the Gospel is my only statement.”
Nearby, five women stood beside the ultrasound van from the Pregnancy Network on Fulton Street, offering “free ultrasound” to arriving patients. I asked one of the women why they weren’t wearing masks, as they claimed to offer a medical service.
“You’re not wearing gloves,” replied one sharply. According to a May 14 USA Today article, “Fact Check: no, you shouldn’t be wearing gloves in public,” the CDC “doesn’t recommend the general public use gloves,” as they can be a source of contamination if not properly removed.
I told the woman that I was not the one offering a medical service while asking pregnant women to step into the ultrasound van with me.
“Neither are we,” she said, and then pointed to a sixth woman standing some distance away, who was adjusting her mask. “That’s our nurse. She’s the only [one] who goes in there with them.”
The masked woman confirmed that she was a registered nurse. When I asked if she’d been tested for COVID-19, she said she had not.
Shortly after, I asked the other women from the Greensboro Pregnancy Network about masks, which they all started wearing. But the 24 “prayer walkers” from the Charlotte-based anti-abortion organization Love Life were not.
One, who had two children with her, set up a microphone above the overflow parking lot for A Woman’s Choice. She was joined there by two women from the Pregnancy Network. The three women addressed arriving patients as “momma,” the Love Life member via amplification, and the other two by shouting.
“Hey, momma, please, let us show you your baby,” said the woman with the microphone to one patient. “They won’t do that in there; they won’t let you see your baby that they’re going to kill.”
I asked if they were aware that North Carolina law requires a patient seeking an abortion be shown an ultrasound by the abortion-provider. A white-haired man with an angry expression on his face quickly walked up.
“Don’t answer that question,” he said to them. “They can find that out another way.” The man ignored my questions about his identity, affiliation, or if he was in a position of authority over the women.
A minister from Love Life group began preaching, not to the arriving patients, but to the 23 other demonstrators wearing the organization’s teal shirts. He told them that “the two abortionists” were in the clinic with the patients, and allegedly named them.
On June 13, I returned to the clinic in a second attempt to interview Pantalone, but he was not at the June 13 protest. Neither was Gary Purgason, leaving Sam Wilking the only “street preacher.”
Along with preaching that Jesus would protect the righteous from disease, Wilking repeatedly referred to the Black Lives Matter movement in a way that I’ve heard Pantalone do on previous visits. All of the “street preachers” are white, while most of the patients and many of A Woman’s Choice staff and volunteers are Black. On June 6, there was one Black man among the “prayer walkers” from Love Life. On June 13, those protesters included two Black women. (I have personally never seen any people of color among the staff and volunteers from The Pregnancy Network.)
On previous occasions, Pantalone called both patients and patient escorts “hypocrites” for having Black Lives Matter stickers on their car.
“You say Black lives matter, but here you are allowing your Black woman to let white doctors butcher your Black baby” was a typical exhortation. “Go get your woman out of there and save your Black baby!”
Last Saturday, Wilking continued in this vein. He also referred to the protest where he livestreamed Purgason’s arrest two weeks before, while marchers chanted “No justice, no peace!” Wilking asked arriving Black patients, “Where is the justice and peace for the innocent Black lives murdered here today?”
To one Black couple, he said, “I’m not trying to be insensitive, but all Black lives matter to God, including those in the womb, so if Black lives matter to you, you will spare your child from death!”
He also stated, “It’s not a racism issue, it’s a sin issue” and claimed that “abortion has murdered more Black people than any police department.”
The upcoming holiday was another theme of his tirades.
“It’s Father’s Day next weekend. Don’t be a cowardly father. There’s nothing more cowardly than to be a man and walk into a place and have your child killed.”
To another Black man, he said, “Don’t be a coward today, sir! Do Black lives not matter anymore?”
“Have you told him what’s happening to his brother or sister today,” he asked one woman accompanied by a teenaged boy.
“Please, do not take the pills, ma’am, please do not have your son’s brother or sister murdered today!”
To an older woman accompanying a younger one, he asked, “Is that your grandson or granddaughter you’re having murdered today?”
As previously reported, multiple volunteer patient escorts at the clinic, including Pastor Michael Usey of College Park Baptist and Reverend Mark Sandlin of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, have alleged that the “street preachers” regularly harass the female clinic escorts. In their accounts of the May 30 protest, Usey, and Sandlin described one as “preaching” directly at Sandlin from less than 6 feet away for over half an hour, refusing to comply with Sandlin’s request that he maintain social distancing.
The man both Sandlin and Usey alleged did that was not there on either June 6 or June 13, although he can be seen in Wilking’s May 30 livestream, on which he is identified as Steven Ely. After Sandlin made a post about this on his Facebook page, a comment from an account purporting to be Ely’s appeared to acknowledge “preaching the Gospel” at Sandlin.
When I messaged the commenter purporting to be Ely and asked if he had indeed directed his amplified preaching at Sandlin a close range for over 30 minutes, while ignoring Sandlin’s request for social distancing, that commenter blocked me.
So has Pantalone.
Both Usey and Sandlin describe Wilking, who has not blocked me and willingly gave me a statement as “the least aggressive” of the “street preachers” and said they’d never seen him approach either an escort or a patient to harass them. (My own observations support this claim.)
Usey, Sandlin, and other volunteer patient escorts have repeatedly described Chris Pantalone as the most aggressive and confrontational person protesting on Saturday mornings at A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro.
Several former clinic escorts, who asked not to be named due to harassment they have allegedly received, described previous occasions on which they alleged Pantalone nearly provoked men accompanying women to the clinic to violence, as seen from the May 30 livestream.
