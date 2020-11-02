Did Graham law enforcement tip off neo-Confederates?

On Saturday, Graham Police and Alamance County Sheriff’s officers used chemical spray to disperse a mostly Black voting rights march led by Greensboro minister Rev. Greg Drumwright, Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis, and George Floyd’s 17-year-old niece Brooke Williams. Those directly pepper-sprayed by officers included a Black woman in a motorized wheelchair and the people who rushed to help her. Those thrown to the ground, handcuffed and dragged away included a Black child.
These actions by Graham and Alamance law enforcement made international headlines and brought condemnation from Gov. Roy Cooper. Now, questions have arisen about not only what police and deputies did and why they did it, but who they may have tipped off about their intentions to deploy volleys of carbon dioxide pepper-spray against the marchers.
A video posted to Twitter on Sunday by the anti-racist coalition Chatham Takes Action purports to depict a social media livestream by a neo-Confederate activist watching the rally from beside a red car parked in front of the Graham Soda Shop and Grill.
In the video, the man holding the camera points it at the activity in front of the courthouse in the area cordoned off for speakers from the “March to the Polls” rally.
He makes the following statement:
“Yeah guys, most time, we’re on the other side of the street. The cops literally moved us and now we know why. So, when they went off and when they used that tear gas, it wouldn’t get none of us. So, I guess it worked out for the best.”
On Saturday while covering the march in Graham, I noticed the absence of neo-Confederates from their usual position in Sesquicentennial Park, which is the name for the gazebo-like area around the bell on the opposite side of Court Square.
During the Burlington-Alamance March for Justice and Community in July, Rev. Drumwright and over 700 Black Lives Matter marchers were greeted with racist taunts and threats from approximately 70 neo-Confederate counter-protesters, whom Sheriff Terry Johnson had allowed to take a position around the bell in Sesquicentennial Park. As is his usual practice, Sheriff Johnson arrested anti-racist activists for cursing the neo-Confederates, but appeared to take no action while neo-Confederates cursed and threatened anti-racists.
Neo-Confederates also were able to ring the historic bell in an attempt to disrupt the speeches from anti-racists, while Sheriff Johnson arrested a Black man who attempted to stop them from doing so. On every anti-racist demonstration since then, neo-Confederate counter-protesters have been allowed to gather in that spot. Also, at every anti-racist demonstration since then, the sheriff or his officers have arrested anti-racist activists, but no neo-Confederate counter-protesters.
There were no neo-Confederates in Sesquicentennial Park on Saturday, but shortly before officers charged out of the Old Graham Courthouse, pepper-sprayed the designated speaker’s area and arrested Rev. Drumwright, this reporter noticed a lean grey-bearded white man in a blue cap apparently livestreaming from beside a red car parked in front of the soda shop on the other side of the square. That is the same vantage point as the alleged neo-Confederate livestream was taken from.
On Sunday, after viewing that video on Twitter, I asked photographer and Elon University professor Anthony Crider, who documents the activities of neo-Confederates and white supremacists in the North Carolina Piedmont, if he had seen any neo-Confederates livestreaming that day. Crider said that he had seen two.
One, Crider alleged, was Steve Marley, a member of the neo-Confederate group Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County. The other, Crider said, was Lemuel Kevin Ashberry, whom Crider described as a former member of the neo-Confederate extremist group The Hiwaymen. Crider told YES! Weekly that, to the best of his knowledge, Ashberry lives in Virginia but regularly attends and livestreams neo-Confederate rallies and counter-protests in Graham.
Crider supplied YES! Weekly with a photo he’d taken on Saturday of a man Crider said is Ashberry, whom Crider described as livestreaming in front of the soda shop. The man in the photo appeared to be the same one I’d seen in that location.
A Feb. 28, 2019, article posted on the website Hatetrackers also described Ashberry as a member of the Hiwaymen, and linked to a Facebook page in the name of L Kevin Ashberry. The lean, grey-bearded, bespectacled white man in profile photos on that Facebook page appears to be the same person as in Crider’s photo, and the same person I saw livestreaming on Saturday.
In one of the phots on his Facebook page, he wears a jacket with the words “Southern Patriots East Coast” and an American flag in the shape of a skull. Other photos depict Confederate iconography and Donald Trump. In a photo from November of last year, he wears a yellow T-shirt with “The Hiwaymen” printed on it, with the image of a sword between the two words. Multiple photos indicate identification with the state of Virginia.
YES! Weekly has attempted to contact this man, both via Facebook messages, and by calling the only Lemuel Kevin Ashberry that Intelius and Zabasearch show as living in Virginia. As of 9 a.m. on Monday, neither the phone calls nor the Facebook message has been answered.
A longer article examining Saturday’s events in detail and from the perspective of multiple witnesses is forthcoming. It will include any response that Graham and Alamance law enforcement gives to YES! Weekly’s inquiry about the claims made in the video tweeted by Chatham Takes Action.
