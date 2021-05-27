GREENSBORO, NC – The International Downtown Association (IDA) has recognized Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) with an Award of Excellence for its 2030 Strategic Vision Plan within the Planning, Design and Infrastructure category. This category features unique organizational approaches and projects in the areas of downtown planning, streetscape improvements, sustainable infrastructure and wayfinding.
“DGI continues to lead with innovative ideas for the center city and we are honored to be recognized by our international peers,” said Zack Matheny, President and CEO. “I am incredibly proud of our team for the tremendous hard work they put into our 2030 Strategic Vision Plan.”
DGI’s 2030 Vision Plan outlines goals, strategies and “Big moves” that will shape Downtown for the next 10 years. The organization sought community-wide input from residents, business and property owners, students, employers, young professionals and more to gather ideas and inspiration for the Plan. More than 2,000 people participated in online surveys and in-person charrettes to help craft the Plan which was unveiled during DGI’s virtual annual meeting in April.
As an award winner, DGI’s 2030 Strategic Vision Plan will be spotlighted during IDA’s 67th Annual Conference & Marketplace, to be held in October in Tampa, Fla.
IDA is the premier organization for urban place professionals who are shaping and activating dynamic city center districts. Its members are city builders and downtown champions who bring urban centers to life, bridging the gap between the public and private sectors.
