Devonte Jackson on T with a Tude

The year 2015 was a pivotal time in the life of Devonte Jackson, pastor at New Faith Metropolitan Community Church in Winston-Salem.
His good friend Blake Brockington died that year by suicide at the age of 18, wrote Jackson in an email on Sunday.
“Like me, he was a trans man. We shared a birthday and when I met him, he was so full of life. We would talk and just have a lot of fun; he called me his big brother and he was an amazing young man. One of the last things we had a conversation about was how the resources for the transgender and non-binary community were just plain garbage.”
His friend’s death prompted Jackson to do something.
“In November of that year, I had Top Surgery and began planning and doing research. I wanted to make a difference for Blake and that is when I found Pride WS.”
Jackson decided to compete as the first transgender male to enter the Pride WS Festival and Parade competition.
“I decided then that I wanted to compete if for nothing to at least tell my story to begin the journey of helping others. I figured everything else would fall into place later on. I competed in 2016 and to my surprise, no one competed against me, so I was crowned Mr. Pride WS 2016. That night was freeing for me. I was able to share a 3-minute presentation about things in my life that no one except my wife knew about. It was for Blake and a new beginning.”
The next year, he founded T with a Tude, a Trans Community panel discussion group that meets on the second Tuesday of each month at various locations throughout the city.
“T with a Tude was established in 2017, shortly after I gave up my title as the First Transgender male to compete. I was mad and had an attitude at the lack of resources in our community of Winston-Salem. That is when T with a Tude was formed with the help and ideas from several board members of Pride WS, as we decided we didn’t want to be a part of the problem due to lack of resources, but rather part of the solution.”
Jackson described the group’s mission as “to provide safe space for those that identify as transgender and non-binary working towards a more accepting environment through education, support, and social action, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.” He explained that the group “comes together to discuss various topics within the transgender and non-binary community and to share resources that will provide education, support, and social action; it not only equips the transgender and non-binary community but our friends, family, and allies to be able to help, as well.”
June marks Jackson’s fourth year as pastor at New Faith Metropolitan, where he was co-pastor from 2018 to 2020. He shared his thoughts on the church’s role in the LGBT community.
“We must love one another just as God loves us and meet people where they are in their journey, no matter where that is. I have people who say they do not believe in something they can’t see and I respect that. My job is not to beat the words of the Bible into them to make them believe, nor to tell them they are wrong or going to hell. The LGBTQ community has been told for so long that we’re an abomination, but when asked the question by whose standard and whose judgment it can only be quoted by scripture written so many years ago.”
Scripture has always been used against the LGBT community, but Jackson pointed out that such literalism could easily be turned around.
“Could we not do that against those wearing linens that do not match, or eat foods forbidden by the Bible. I could go on for days with this, but I am a witness that God is in my life each and every day and that God loves me. My favorite scripture that I live by is Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me and I live by this because anything I have set out to accomplish when I put God first, he blesses it and make it fruitful for me in good and bad times.”
Jackson is greatly concerned about the rise in violence toward trans youth.
“It happens all the time. When parents kick our young people who have come out to them out of their house, this leads to violence as those young people get caught out on the streets. Once people find out they are trans or non-binary, they get assaulted, either physically or sexually. I think the worst is when parents use religion as a weapon, and then wonder why so many, not just in the trans, non-binary and LGBTQIA community, as a whole turn away from the church. New Faith MCC is non-denominational for this reason; we open our doors to love and support; not judge.”
Jackson, who turned 44 in May, grew up in Caswell County and in the church.
“My grandmother Laura Cornelia Whitted-Hemingway made sure I never missed a Sunday. I became a Christian when I was 5 years old, as that’s when I began to understand who God is. I just never knew there was a calling on my life to serve God as a Pastor until later on in life. The more I spent time with God, the more answers I received that I was the one. The more I tried to run, the more I found my spiritual journey. I became aware of the concept of Pride when I was 27 years old.”
He grew up on a farm and led what he described as a very sheltered life, with little exposure to the world.
“Growing up, I had the news, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and the Golden Girls to watch on TV. I was sexually abused by my uncle and again by my son’s father and because I believed that this was the path that God chose for me and I do not believe (let me be clear for myself only) in abortion, I gave birth to my son.”
He entered the military in 1997, served in Germany and was deployed on 9/11. In 2005, after eight years of service, he was honorably discharged.
“Growing up, I didn’t like dresses and I knew I was different at the age of 8, but in the Black community and especially in my home, we didn’t show affection and if we did, it was considered a sign of weakness. The term ‘gay’ was never spoken, let alone transgender. I played with the boys and I dressed like a boy. After I was on my own, I was still scared to say anything to my family. When I did come out to my biological mother, she didn’t take it very well but I continued on.”
Jackson began his transition medically at the age of 35.
“My wife Melissa Jackson and my drag kids Love Lee (Miranda Waters-Wellman) and Reddick (Ellesha Waters-Wellman) were my biggest supporters. I started T July 9, 2014, and had top surgery on Nov. 19, 2015. I legally changed my name September 2015 and this will be a forever transition but I am very happy to be where I am today.”
Jackson’s Twitter account lists his motto as “I am a Transman and your approval is not needed!” For YES! Weekly, he elaborated.
“It took me some time to accept myself because of everything I had been through. I never thought I was worthy of anything, so society and myself took a toll on me. It was my wife Melissa who encouraged me to be who I am and be happy and she assured me that through any and all things she would be by me. She never let me talk bad about myself, so over the years, I gained confidence through her. We pray together, we talk through everything together; we went through times of just living off peanut and butter sandwiches and living paycheck to paycheck and grew stronger together through God. I finally realized in my life that the only approval I needed was my own and as long as I love me that is all that matters so what this means is ‘I love me some me.’ No one else’s approval is needed in my life.”
