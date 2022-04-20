Details in Marcus Smith settlement released

Recent court filings contain new details in the settlement agreement between the family of Marcus Smith, the City of Greensboro, and Guilford County.
A document titled Settlement Agreement and Release of All Claims was filed on April 15 in the Middle District of North Carolina. It is signed by all parties and awaits a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Loretta C. Briggs.
The agreement details who would pay how much of the $2.57 million settlement and how it will be divided between Smith’s parents and children. It also states that one of Smith’s children has not been located, and requests that certain documents be permanently sealed.
The state medical examiner ruled Smith’s death a homicide, due to “prone restraint” after he became unresponsive and stopped breathing after being placed in the “hog-tie” position of a RIPP Hobble device by Greensboro Police officers he approached while experiencing a mental health crisis in September 2018.
In April 2019, Smith’s mother, Mary, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, naming the City of Greensboro, the eight Greensboro Police officers, and two paramedics from Guilford County as defendants.
These defendants, along with Smith’s parents, Mary and George Smith; his adult son, Marquis Smith; his two minor children, identified only as A.D. and K.S.; and Guardian ad Litem Betty Toussaint, are listed as parties in the April 15 settlement.
The agreement states that the City of Greensboro will pay $2,220,000 of the settlement and Guilford County will pay $350,000. The payment will be made within 60 days of the settlement’s final approval.
Of that, $1.21 million will go to the parents and estate of Marcus Smith, with $1.35 million (or $450,000 each) allocated to his three children.
Greensboro’s Interactive Resource Center will receive $10,000 (as Smith was homeless at his time of death), for the installation of a plaque stating “This courtyard is named and dedicated in loving memory of Marcus Deon Smith with funds for this dedication provided as an expression of respect and reconciliation by the City of Greensboro.”
The agreement goes on to state that none of the parties have been able to locate one of Smith’s minor children, referred to as K.S., or the child’s mother.
Due to this, the agreement requires all parties to cooperate “with reasonable efforts” to identify and locate K.S., with the Guardian ad Litem reporting to counsel every six months until K.S. has been located, or until the other minor child, A.D., is of age.
“If the Guardian ad Litem identifies and locates K.S. prior to A.D.’s 18th birthday, then the balance of the Deposited Funds shall be distributed.” But if K.S. is not located by the other minor child’s 18th birthday, the amount remaining in the trust will be divided between A.D. and Marquise.
The agreement states that the plaintiffs “do hereby fully release, remise, and forever discharge the City, County, Officers, and Paramedics” from “all claims and liability related in any way to the death of Marcus Deon Smith.”
It also states:
“The undersigned attorneys of record for Mary Smith will counsel her not to call for the termination of employment of the Officers, Paramedics, or any other past or current employee of the City or County. Moreover, Mary Smith and her counsel specifically acknowledge that the settlement of this litigation should not negatively impact the employment status of the Officers, Paramedics, or any other past or current employee of the City or County.”
The agreement is signed by plaintiff Mary Smith, plaintiff attorneys Graham Holt and Flint Taylor, Guardian ad Litem Betty Toussaint, and defense attorney Alan Duncan.
Another document filed on April 15 was Brief in Support of Defendants’ Joint Unopposed Motion Regarding Motions to Seal. In it, both plaintiffs and defendants agree to request that the judge permanently seal multiple documents from the case including full transcripts of all depositions; body-worn camera footage of 50 previous incidents in which individuals were hogtied by GPD; plaintiff attorneys’ written summaries of those incidents; and personnel records of defendants.
The brief argues that such documents are only public records if used in a court proceeding; however, the Smith case was settled before reading court.
Briggs is expected to certify the settlement agreement and rule on the brief before the end of April. The settlement agreement states that all parties have no objection to permanently sealing the documents named in the brief.
