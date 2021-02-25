The airline has announced it will use an Embraer 175 aircraft for the reinstated daily service. Tickets are on sale now at delta.com.
The flight schedule, between PTI and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, will have flights departing from PTI at 7:20 a.m. and arriving at 9:03 a.m. in Detroit. Flights leave Detroit at 8:45 p.m. and arrive at 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Kevin Baker, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, Executive Director said, “We are very pleased to have this service return to PTI. We expect our passengers will be excited about this return as well”.
Delta says it has more than 100 protective measures for customers and employees through its Delta CareStandard program, and information on safety measures at PTI Prepared here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.