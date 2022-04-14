A community coalition is ramping up efforts to eliminate foam from our landfills. Foam does not decompose and usage has increased during the pandemic.
A Styrofoam Recycling Trailer has been added to the recycling center at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro. The trailer is open to the community and can hold up to 200 pounds of foam, which is then condensed for recycling. The project collects No. 6 foam such as takeout trays and cups (must be rinsed and clean), foam coolers, egg cartons, and stiff foam packaging material. Items such as packaging peanuts, bubble wrap, packaging tape and foam wrapping sheets cannot be accepted.
The Green Team at First Presbyterian partnered with Tiny House Greensboro, Greensboro Beautiful, Emerging Ecology and Environmental Stewardship Greensboro on the project. The trailer was purchased in part with a gift from church members John and Janice Sullivan in memory of their son, Jay. The church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (USA).
A dedication of the new trailer will be held at 12:15 pm on Sunday, April 24, in front of the church’s sanctuary. The trailer will then move tothe church’s recycling center is on its upper parking deck on Fisher Avenue between Elm and Greene streets. In addition to foam, residents can drop off glass that is picked up by the City of Greensboro.
