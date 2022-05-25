Dean Galanis (1969-2022): Filmmaker. Friend. Hero.

Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, and it was there I met a brother I never had, Dean Galanis. On May 4th, the Dean Machine passed away in Los Angeles at the too-young age of 53.
We were both students at Temple University. We instantly bonded over movies (of course). He was going to be the Great Director and I the Great Critic. We were also competing for the favors of the same girl. What happened next? Six months later, Dean and I moved in together. We were roommates for two years.
As it turned out, we never vied for the same girl ever again. We simply had different tastes in women.
His favorite actor was Jeff Bridges, mine is Gene Hackman. By the time we met, we were already well-versed in Blake Edwards, John Carpenter, David Cronenberg, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Cannon Films, Hammer Films, James Bond, Charles Bronson, Star Trek, Star Wars, SCTV, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Sharky’s Machine, The Wild Geese …
There were also the bad movies we revered: Orca, Slaughter High, and the Neil Diamond version of The Jazz Singer.
I turned him on to This is Spinal Tap, Twilight’s Last Gleaming, Columbo, and It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (we both thought Jonathan Winters was maybe the funniest human being on Earth). He turned me on to Sergio Leone, ELO (Electric Light Orchestra), John Waters (which took some time) and, most importantly, tolerance.
For reasons I cannot fathom, I was not a particularly nice person at that time. (Hard to believe, I know.) My sense of humor, admittedly caustic and cynical, was then corrosive and even cruel. It was Dean and another college roommate, Rich Krygiel, who convinced me to lighten up, take things as they come, not make presuppositions, and enjoy myself. They could not have been more correct.
In pop-culture terms, Dean and I were The Odd Couple. Reruns of the Tony Randall/Jack Klugman were inescapable back in the day, and there always seemed to be an episode on television. He was a less-fussy Felix and I a less-messy Oscar, but in every episode there would be a line or a look that mirrored our friendship. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed more than I did with Dean. One time I made an off-handed (and undoubtedly obnoxious) quip, he looked at me and deadpanned “You are a horrible human being.” “Thank you,” I replied — and we both cracked up.
Dean served two tours of duty with the Marine Corps in Kuwait during the Gulf War. As far as I’m concerned, that makes him a true-blue American hero, and few things rankled Dean more than certain politicians who had never served a day in any service disparaging the military. During his stint in Kuwait, I even sent him “care packages” which usually included cheap cigars, a recent issue of Playboy (the ones featuring interviews with Martin Scorsese and the Coen Brothers), and audio cassettes of Howard Stern’s radio show and bad ‘70s music. Hey, it was the least I could do.
We were able to gift each other with our respective “holy grails”: Mine was an early ‘80s Jaws rip-off called Great White, which was considered such a blatant copy that Universal Pictures had it pulled from theaters. His was a mid-‘70s Bob Hope murder/mystery comedy special called Joys, which if nothing else has the distinction of being Groucho Marx’s final appearance. Neither of these could be considered “holy” in any way. Embarrassing, yes. Holy, no.
Over the years, our insults and putdowns never abated, but were always in fun, and we almost never argued seriously — aside from movies, of course.
After I moved, first to Florida and then North Carolina, I would periodically visit Dean in Philadelphia (little coaxing required) and we’d attend the inevitable Phillies game. How we loved our beleaguered and frequently bedeviled Philadelphia sports teams. Dean leaned more toward the Eagles and Flyers, I more toward the Phillies. It was nice to sit back, first at Veterans Stadium and then Citizens Bank Park, and enjoy a ballgame … even when they lost. We did, however, see some wins.
In 2008, I e-mailed Dean a litany of self-pitying excuses and reasons why the Phillies would not win the 2008 World Series and how Philadelphia is a cursed sports town. His response was simple, direct, and (thank God) accurate: “This time it’s different. This time we’re going to win.”
It was in 2018 that I last saw Dean, when he and my friend Matt Holly summoned me to Los Angeles following the death of my mother to watch Super Bowl LII. It was there that we witnessed something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: We watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl.
Perhaps Dean should have headed to California earlier to pursue his filmmaking career, but he was doing well at TLA Video in Philadelphia and, besides, he might not have met Emily Eggan, who would become his wife. Appropriately enough, they met on set. Isn’t that how it works in Hollywood?
Emily’s a doll and a tough cookie. She and Dean shared an intense, even ferocious, loyalty — whether to friends or family or each other. It’s a shame that Dean and I won’t “grow old together” as friends, but it’s worse that he and Emily don’t get to grow old together because theirs was a relationship to behold.
My life will be a little emptier without Dean Galanis, but it’s a lot fuller that he was in it.
To paraphrase a line from one of our favorite movies, Brian De Palma’s The Fury: “Dean was my friend. Maybe the best friend I’ll ever have.”
