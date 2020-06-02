Days of protests, nights of broken glass

*Editor's note: The cover photo was provided by Ebony Holt
Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the crowd marching through downtown Greensboro approached the International Civil Rights Museum. What they saw shocked them.
For over an hour, they’d been shouting “no justice, no peace!” and the name of George Floyd, the African-American man whose throat was crushed by the knee of now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s murder has sparked protests and riots across the nation. A protest leader, who’d been shouting, “say his motherfucking name!” turned the marchers’ attention to the building they were approaching.
“We need to pay homage to our ancestors! Without these people, we wouldn’t be what we are right now. So, pay some respect to your ancestors! Your ancestors integrated that shit! Your ancestors marched!”
When the marchers saw the small group of men and women securing the museum’s broken window with tape and plastic sheets, many shouted in dismay.
There’d been an earlier protest, numbering over 1,000 people, that marched for 10 hours in Greensboro that day, beginning in downtown that eventually closed down sections of I-40. But it had been entirely peaceful, and this damage had occurred when those protesters were far away.
Byron Gladden, Chair of Minority Affairs at North Carolina 6th District Democrats, was part of the group taping up the window under the direction of museum CEO John Swain.
“We didn’t do this!” shouted several protesters.
“You didn’t do this!” shouted Gladden almost simultaneously. “But they’re blaming it on you online. You need to get online and say we did not do this! Because this is going to make the news, and then they’re going to show a screen with your faces!”
Minutes before the protesters arrived, Gladden shared a photo of men he believed responsible with several journalists, including me. When I asked if he knew who broke the window, he said, “I don’t know, but here’s somebody I suspect.”
The photo depicted two burly bearded brown-haired white men, one wearing a bandanna, sunglasses, a tan T-shirt, khakis and what appeared to be a knife on his belt. The other wore a floppy fishing hat with some sort of buttons or other decorations on it, a white T-shirt with a blurry image that included what appeared to be a bayonet, and brown khakis.
“I asked them why they were here,” Gladden said. “They told me they were communists here to fuck shit up.”
Another person, who asked not to be named and claimed to have seen but not spoken to the men, said they stood out because they appeared to be on the other end of the political spectrum from communists. “They looked like wingnuts.”
When I showed her the photo, a protester named Antoinette Holden said she recognized the men from Natty Greene’s earlier that day. “They were part of four or five dudes sitting on the patio around 6 p.m. When we marched by, they looked angry and started shouting.” She said one of the men in the photo tried to provoke them. “He stood up and approached and tried to get us riled up, shouting ‘all lives matter,’ every time we shouted ‘black lives matter,’ like he was counter-protesting.”
Speaking to the crowd in front of the museum, Gladden told them he believed the vandalism was the work of “an alt-right group that mingled in with the earlier protesters,” but remained downtown when the march moved to the highway. “But we got camera footage; the museum got a camera. But now we got to do a fundraiser to fix this. This is ours.”
Several people led the crowd in chanting, “this is ours.” Then a young woman made a speech about another black man who died in police custody during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival after approaching police and asking to be taken to the hospital.
“A man named Marcus Smith was murdered by the police here,” she shouted. “They hogtied him! So, as long as we are fighting for George Floyd, we cannot forget what’s here. So, we will say his name. We will say his name with pride. We will say his name with anger. We will say his name for justice, and his name is Marcus Smith!”
While the crowd clustered in front of the museum, the sound of breaking glass came from the other side of the street. The crowd turned and started shouting at someone walking quickly north away from Limelight at 132 S. Elm St., which now had a broken window. Multiple members of the crowd yelled, “don’t do that shit” and “get out of here” and “asshole!”
The march continued south on Elm. Needing to recharge my phone, I walked back to my apartment.
During Saturday’s daytime protest, members of the GPD had both followed the marchers and driven before them, stopping traffic in their path and preventing it from coming up behind them. They did not approach except to dispense water to the protesters. So far, during the evening one, police had similarly kept their distance, blocking off several intersections.
Sometime during the night, police reaction to the march changed. Among the marchers, tempers and tensions rose after word circulated that an unidentified man in an SUV had twice driven through a crowd of demonstrators in apparent attempt to run them down.
When my phone powered up around 11 p.m., there was a message from Heather Blackburn, who’d been taking photos of the march. “We just got tear-gassed.”
In subsequent messages, she wrote that the GPD was on the scene in riot gear, and was facing off with protesters just south of the railroad tracks on Elm Street.
A male downtown business owner, who asked not to be identified, claimed when the police arrived in riot gear and pushed the protesters south, one or more persons in the crowd threw stones from the tracks, and that was when the tactical squad responded with tear gas.
“That was dumb, to push them into a place with all those rocks. And after pushing them into South Side, the cops just stayed there at the tracks, ignoring the looting.”
The police had essentially divided the march in half. One officer later told me that this was because two trains were coming through, and they wanted to keep protesters off the tracks.
While police faced off with protesters beside the tracks, vandals began breaking the windows of many of the businesses between those tracks and Gate City Boulevard. Multiple livestreams from business owners show this happening. Most of the young people breaking windows wore masks, but so do many others just passing by or running away from the chaos. A few people can be seen carrying protests signs, but several that do can be heard shouting at those breaking windows to stop.
“This is terrifying,” said Jenn Graf, owner of Vintage to Vogue, in a series of livestream videos she made from her store that night. “The pandemic had nearly ruined me, and now this. I support the protests, but this shouldn’t happen to small business owners. So many of us are barely hanging on down here.”
In one of her videos, Graf sobs as she pleads with those below not to break her windows. Then, several protesters approach. One asks Graf why she is crying. When she explains that she’s afraid of losing her entire business, an African-American woman on the street says, “We got you!” The woman and another protester then move in front of Graf’s store and stand there, facing the street, warding off would-be vandals and looters.
Graf’s video also shows Stolen, the skate shop next door, being looted. Young men and a woman wave athletic shoes and T-shirts over their heads as they leave.
“I called the police three times,” said Dan Weatherington, owner of Gate City Candy Company, when I saw him outside his boarded-up store the next day. “They told me I was on my own.”
In a Facebook post on the public page of Crooked Tail Cat Café, owner Karen Stratman wrote that no cats were in her establishment when her window was broken and that she and her fiancé rushed downtown to secure the business. She stated that her neighbors were looted and that the police did not disperse the rioters until they tried to set a building on fire.
“My heart aches for our marginalized communities who have been ignored for decades,” Stratman wrote. “My heart aches for all the small businesses impacted. My heart aches for the people that were there peacefully, but were followed by people with malicious intent.”
Stratman also wrote that she spoke with protesters. “Many were apologetic and wondering why anyone would break the windows of a cat rescue. Many were cleaning up glass after the looters. Some even helped save another business from being looted.”
By Sunday, practically every business on Elm Street south of the railroad tracks was boarded up, either because of damage or to prevent future vandalism. But there was a spirit of community, as store owners, neighbors and protesters from the night before joined together to clean up. Blocks north of the tracks, Kris Fuller and her staff at Crafted handed out free bottled water, chips and tacos. Her sign advertised that these were for cleanup crews and peaceful protesters, but Fuller and her staff offered them to anyone passing by. Supplies eventually ran out, but when things got rough late that evening, she kept her door open for protesters seeking shelter from police. While Sunday ended in more teargas, yelling, smashed cars and broken windows, that day’s actual protest march was, like Saturday’s first one, entirely peaceful. It was led by sixth-grade history teacher Jordan Cameron.
“I’m holding you accountable, my brothers and sisters,” said Cameron just before 6 p.m. to a multiracial crowd of about 100 adults and children who’d gathered in front of Terra Blue on South Elm Street.
“We are not inciting fear and anger for the police. We don’t want to step into their spaces, and we are going to respect the law.” Some of those preparing to march had spent the afternoon helping Terra Blue clean up its sidewalk and board up its windows. They painted those boards with colorful designs, as well as slogans supporting the protest.
“We are not out to bring destruction to Greensboro,” Cameron said. “If that is your mission, you’ve got the wrong crowd, Boo.”
The peaceful march proceeded down Elm to Washington and then Eugene. There, the demonstrators, now numbering several hundred, knelt in silence in the middle of the road beside the courthouse while Cameron, also kneeling, silently prayed.
Moving to Market Street, they took a water break before continuing to February One Place. After that, they marched down Gate City and Murrow Boulevards and East Market Street. Shortly before 10 p.m., Cameron officially ended the march and exhorted the protesters to go home, particularly those with children. Almost everyone who’d been with her since she first spoke to the crowd in front of Terra Blue did so, but some latecomers stayed.
Word spread about Saturday and Sunday posts from a Facebook account purporting to represent Jason W. Passmore, identified on the profile as a firearms instructor. (Triad City Beat reported that this Facebook account is also an affiliate with the Stokes County Militia.) I reached out to him for comment but received no reply. One such post purporting to be from the owner of the profile included a photo of a man armed with an AR-15 standing on North Elm Street. Other posts stated the intention of “defending” businesses by shooting looters. At the south end of Elm, a new crowd began to grow, smaller than the earlier protest, but more chaotic and confrontational. “No justice, no peace,” they chanted, “fuck these racist police!”
As GPD began to converge around the area, the crowd split into several groups. “The demonstration is now over” boomed an officer’s recorded and amplified voice. Scattered groups of protesters answered with derision. Loud crashes echoed down the street as protesters knocked over garbage cans and newspaper boxes.
The night ended in more tear gas, vandalism and looting, as well as protesters setting off fireworks and lighting several small fires. This time, the damage on Elm Street ran from McGee to Washington. Charlie’s Grocery and The View were looted. Subway, Wrangler, Triad Stage, Scuppernong Books, Cheesecake’s by Alex, Schiffman’s Jewelers, and Natty Greene’s were among the businesses suffering broken windows.
On Monday afternoon, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a city-wide beginning that day from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and remaining in effect every night until modified or rescinded. Shortly after the curfew was announced, a public Facebook status update from the account purporting to be Passmore’s stated what appeared to be a challenge to protesters. “So Antifa BLM and the rest of you bitches see you at 8:05 on Elm st?” A further comment stated, “curfew be damned.”
This post was shared widely on Facebook. Within two hours, the profile was locked down, with all posts either labeled as “Friends-only” or deleted. A few hours later, around 50 protesters gathered in downtown Greensboro. On Elm Street, they chanted their defiance of the police, who after 8 p.m. ordered them to disperse. After a stand-off of about an hour, a line of bicycle and tactical squad officers advanced toward them, and the protesters scattered onto Greene Street and dispersed without incident.
