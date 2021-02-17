David Nguyen: Breakdancer and Community Builder

David Nguyen began breakdancing at Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro when he was five years old. Now a senior at UNCG, he’s an accomplished hip-hop dancer and choreographer who teach other students for free.
“We all know that breaking was huge in the 80s and 90s,” Nguyen told YES! Weekly. “But in Asian and other minority cultures, it’s still huge. When I was little, my brother would take me along to dance with him and his friends, whether in the mall parking lot or inside at the food court. We would put on little shows.”
One of the things he most remembers from those days is how much fun both the dancers and spectators were having. “At least, that’s what my eyes saw, people just enjoying themselves. There wasn’t money, there were just people collectively getting to know each other without even speaking. Dancing is such a great nonverbal tool for communication.”
Despite that joyous first exposure, Nguyen said he didn’t start seriously pursuing the craft of breakdancing until he was in middle school. “That’s when, as a kid, you really find yourself loving it and stop doing it just to look cool. Every kid wants to look cool, to fit in and be a part of something and get attention, and I’m as guilty of that as anybody. But lo and behold, I ended up falling in love with it in a way I never expected, loving the dancing itself rather than the attention it brought me.”
By this time, he’d become obsessed with America’s Best Dance Crew, the competitive reality show produced by Randy Jackson and hosted by Mario Lopez that debuted in 2008 and ran for eight seasons on MTV. “Watching those dancers performing on stage and living their best life enthralled me. So, I really got into it and started practicing in my room.”
Nguyen said he’d always done well in sports, particularly soccer and swimming. “But dancing was what really taught me about myself and helped me grow up. To be completely honest, I have never had a father figure in my life. But I had dancing to guide me through my adolescence and later, from the Sixth Grade until now.”
So how did he begin teaching it on a volunteer basis at UNCG, where he is now a senior marketing major?
“I got involved in various campus organizations, such as FASA, the Filipino-American Student Association, and VSA, the Vietnamese Student Association, and those two have collectively helped me invest into my career. I went to Kaplan Center for Recreation and Wellness right after it opened at UNCG in 2016, and was immediately struck by how much room and how many different rooms it had. I would find rooms that were open and available, which usually meant around 8 or 9 p.m., and started giving free classes as a way to give back to the community.”
Those classes, said Nguyen, quickly grew in size. “When I began, less than a dozen people would show, but then it became around 20 and grew to more than 30. It was so unique and great to see everyone just sweating together and building a community. From that experience of privately teaching large classes, I was able to make contacts to hold individual instruction throughout the day.”
He also began working with students, both individually and in groups, to choreograph routines for them to perform at the end of sessions and demonstrate what they had learned together.
“Doing this, I’ve been able to build so many networks and connections, not just among people of my race, but across ethnicities. Even though these classes began predominantly Filipino and Vietnamese, I met so many other people outside of those cultures who were interested in learning this, and it made them feel more welcome. I myself feel more welcome than I used to, having this aspect of dancing and teaching in my life. It encourages what has been one of my biggest dreams because nothing beats a community. I’m all about communities, whether it’s service work, organizations, or whatever.”
Nguyen said that this sense of community is what he loved about UNCG.
“This school really does make you feel part of something. You’re not another number like you might be at some schools. That’s why I love both studying and teaching here. Other places may have great equipment and great campuses, but they don’t always have that sense of belonging and looking after each other. The great Gus Peña, Director of The Office of Intercultural Engagement, oversees all the campus organizations, and has been so much a part of that.”
Nguyen’s family is from what was previously known as South Vietnam. “They came over during the rough times in the 80s because they wanted a better life, something North Carolina offered them. My brother served in the military here, and my sister has raised a family. I also do marketing and videography for my friends Ronny and Mary at Moshi Moshi Boba Café, and work there as well.”
Nguyen said that, as much as he loves to dance, he doesn’t want to be good at just one thing. “I’ve learned that there are times when you have to put your eggs in multiple baskets. I use videography to record and share dance, but not just for that. I really want to work with artists who inspire me, and videography is a great way to do that, whether I’m working with dancers, musicians, poets, and visual artists, whatever. It becomes a collaboration and a synthesis. My ultimate ambition is to always feel inspired.”
He’s not a fan of the style of editing that breaks dance and other movements into brief fragments. That kind of editing used to be called “MTV Style,” even though some of the most successful music video directors specialized in long takes (think of how Spike Jonze shot Christopher Walken’s dance in the video for Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice”).
“I like to show continuous movement, full-form. Videographers who are also performers bring something extra to it when they are recording other performers. It’s so much more than just pointing a camera at somebody or something. It has to be a team effort. And I think that also being a performer puts me more in tune to whomever I’m working with.”
When asked about his inspirations and idols, Nguyen cited friends and family rather than celebrities.
“A lot of people would name somebody famous, but it can be hard to get inspired by someone you don’t know. I had a friend here in Greensboro, Eliot You, who’s a huge influence and inspiration, a dear friend driving me to push my creative field. Now, he teaches at three of the biggest studios in Atlanta; Xcel, 411 Talent, and Groove to Music. Atlanta is booming right now and has become a major entertainment city. When he was here, Eliot – that’s with one ‘l’ — gave me a huge amount of insight and guidance. I love that man to death. He’s shown me you can make a living dancing.”
But there’s somebody even closer.
“My mom is a single parent with three kids, all on her own in a country she’d barely heard of before she came here. She taught me what it means to work hard. When I was little, she worked as a nail technician in the morning, then worked at a jeans company, then cooked and cleaned at midnight and slept for a few hours before doing it all over again, six days a week. I learned what it means to work hard for your money and that nothing is handed to you. She put all her resources into my brother, my sister, and me. That woman is a warrior and my hero.”
And what is Nguyen’s proudest achievement?
“Overcoming insecurities. I learned that the hard way growing up. In my childhood, I was always comparing myself to the people around me and wondering if I was good enough. But I’ve learned that I am. Not in terms of arrogance, but of competence. So yeah, that’s what I’m proudest of.”
