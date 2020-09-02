UPDATE (September 2): Police have arrested and charged Darien Akin Swain, 20 years old and Roy Lee Thomas Jr, 19 years old both from Greensboro with First Degree Murder. Both are being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE:The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and this incident will now be investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Andrew Milan Dove, W/M, 36 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
GREENSBORO, NC (September1, 2020) – At approximately 2:40 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the 2300 block of Floyd Street in reference a shots fired call. Upon arrival police located one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police have detained two persons of interest in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.