Who: Dance Project
What: 6th Annual Dance Marathon
When: Saturday, March 25, from 4:00-8:30pm
Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St, downtown Greensboro
Event Details: https://danceproject.org/marathon
Presenting Sponsor: Andrew Bowen Studios - https://abowenstudios.com
Dance Project is hosting its 6th Annual Dance Marathon, a community dance party and fundraiser designed to support Dance Project’s School, whose goal is to make high-quality dance accessible to as many people as possible through classes, community programs, workshops, and scholarships. The event showcases local dance artists, features dance styles from across the world, and provides over 4.5 hours of dance activities for the whole family to enjoy including performances, classes, games and more. Enjoy everything from West African dance, to K-Pop, to Brazilian Samba!
Here’s how to get involved:
● Come dance with us!
○ Join for as much or as little of the Marathon as you like!
○ There’s a suggested donation of $10 per hour to participate, but no one will be turned away.
● Become a Dance Partner by fundraising! https://danceproject.org/dance-partner
○ Dance Partners are asked to try to raise $200 or more towards the Marathon’s overall goal of $20,000.
○ Dance Partners get a chance to win special prizes including a free class at Dance Project for a year or a $25 gift card to a local business.
○ You do not have to be a Dance Project student to be a dance partner. Invite your friends and family to participate in the fundraising — the more the merrier!
● Donate today or become a corporate sponsor!
○ Make a donation via our website: https://danceproject.org/marathon
○ Contact Dance Project for sponsorship information to learn about your benefits.
Confirmed artists (more to be announced):
Adriana Blanco with NC Brazilian Arts Project
The NC Brazilian Arts Project was founded in 2016 by Brazilian culture aficionados in the Charlotte and the Triangle areas. The NCBAP works toward fulfilling their dreams of deepening their knowledge and sharing their passion of Brazilian movement forms such as samba, samba reggae, afro-brazilian dance, capoeira, maculelê and percussion.
Adriana Blanco is a Director of the NC Brazilian Arts project as well as a Monitora level instructor with the International Capoeira School -under the leadership of Mestre Esquilo and Contra-Mestre Zumbi; Adriana holds the official title of “Passista” with the 83 year old “Seria A” Samba School, G.R.E.S. Unidos de Bangu located in Rio de Janeiro. Adriana is currently mentored by the world renowned Alex Coutinho, Passista Director of the Rio de Janeiro Samba School: G.R.E.S. Paraíso do Tuiuti. Adriana also holds the official honorable Title of “Muse” or “Musa” for the Seria A Samba School Lins Imperial (historically, the title of “Muse” has not been offered to non-Brazilians).
FB: https://www.facebook.com/NCBrazilianArtsProject/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ncbrazilianartsproject/?hl=en
Website: https://ncbrazilianartsproject.com/
Ingrid Nilsen with DIA Stage/DIAmond K-Pop Crew
DIA STAGE is a rising dance studio in North Carolina, USA. Founded in 2017, they have been hosting weekly dance workshops (urban dance, hip-hop, K-Pop, locking, popping, waacking, and Afro beats) and seasonal K-Pop themed events to build the local K-Pop community. They have also performed at many public events throughout the state. Their passion is to build a multicultural dance community where people can share dance, joy, friendship and love! Ingrid Nilsen joined DIA Stage in 2019 and is one of the co-leaders of DIA Stage's Kpop dance crew, DIAmond.
IG: https://www.instagram.com/diadancestudio/
Website: https://www.diadancestudio.com/
Wesley L. Williams Jr. with SUAH African Dance Theatre
Wesley L. Williams Jr. is a native of Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Williams is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher of West African Music & Dance and African contemporary dance styles. Wesley has performed with “Jan Van Dyke Dance Company”, “Ballethnic Dance Company” of Atlanta, G.A., and “North Carolina Black Repertory Company”. Wesley Williams was also a member of the Chuck Davis ” African American Dance Ensemble”. He is the founder and Artistic Director of "SUAH African Dance Theatre" based in Greensboro, NC, offering African (and contemporary African) music, dance, song, classes, performances, and culture. Mr. Williams attended North Carolina Central University where he studied Psychology and received a full four year scholarship in football and track & field. Mr. Williams travels the country sharing his gift to create dance works with all arts lovers. He has been invited to choreograph new works on several universities across the east coast.
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SADDE2020/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/sadde336
Website: https://www.suahadt.com/
Dance Marathon Sponsors: Andrew Bowen Studios, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Performing Arts Medicine Clinic, Lincoln Financial Foundation, Granddaddy’s Antique Mall, Stretch Zone, Triad Moms on Main, Van Dyke Performance Space, Creative Greensboro, Greensboro Cultural Center More information and the schedule can be found on our website: danceproject.org/marathon
Through ongoing classes for children and adults, outreach activities, and other special programs in our community, Dance Project: The School:
● Encourages freedom of expression and creativity
● Promotes self-confidence and healthy living
● Nurtures and trains future dance artists
● Provides affordable and inclusive access to dance through scholarships and outreach programs
The Dance Marathon helps ensure that Dance Project may continue to provide these unique and vital opportunities for our community!
About Dance Project: Dance Project’s mission is to cultivate the field of modern dance in North Carolina, nurturing a community of artists, audiences, and students by providing opportunities for training, performance, collaboration, and employment. Our vision is to build a stronger community through dance. For more than 30 years, the non-profit Dance Project has been inspiring, educating, and entertaining Greensboro and the state through the NC Dance Festival, a statewide tour of NC choreography; the School, our community dance studio in the Cultural Center; and the Van Dyke Dance Group, maintaining the repertory of Jan Van Dyke. We strive to provide professional quality dance with a community feel, because we believe that great dance is for everyBODY, and we work to make dance affordable and available to as many people as possible. More info: danceproject.org
