Custard sweeps the Triad with its new take on a frozen treat

If everyone screams for ice cream, who goes crazy for custard? People who appreciate the more flavorful treat that has churned its way into the Triad.
“We knew nothing about opening up a business, let alone running one,” said Annsely Ehret, owner of the local Whit’s Frozen Custard. “We decided to go out on a limb, and we loved it.”
Ehret and her husband Jade were living in Ohio when they planned to move to Davidson, North Carolina. Before they left, they were so obsessed with the Whit’s in Ohio that they decided to take the opportunity to franchise out to North Carolina.
“Custard is much creamier, denser, and more delicious. It’s better for you than most ice creams since we use butter fat, which sounds worse but it’s actually better for you,” said Ehret. “People who are lactose intolerant come and tell us they can eat our custard while they can’t eat ice cream.”
Whit’s custard is made fresh daily and their top seller is the Kernersville Crunch, made with vanilla custard, pecans, caramel, and fudge.
“My favorite is the black raspberry custard with chocolate flakes,” said Ehret.
The Ehret’s pride themselves on being a husband and wife shop that centers around families and a desire to give back to their community.
“We are big in the community and wanting to give back. We are big into profit-sharing, whether it’s focusing on schools or other community efforts,” shared Ehret.
Whit’s at Kernersville has hit its five-year mark and continues to strive for further expansion and sending taste buds soaring for many years to come.
On the opposite side of town, another custard shop has grabbed the attention of the Triad with its fun take on freestanding service.
“Custard is held at a higher temperature than ice cream, containing pasteurized eggs in it that help make it more dense and creamier. It is perfect for the summertime, especially mixed in with a variety of toppings,” said Delaney Ganzolso, assistant manager at Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Andy’s Frozen Custard has been in operations and serving custard to the community since March 19th, 1986. Original owners, John and Carol Kuntz named the shop after their son, Andy, who worked tirelessly with them to build the business from the ground up. Their fanaticism for a supreme product and unmatched customer service never wavered. Always striving to expand and improve Andy’s Frozen Custard, they have taken the brand to new heights, with locations throughout the country, reaching thirteen other states, including North Carolina.
“I have been at Andy’s for almost four years and have experienced nothing but a fun environment with equally friendly co-workers,” said Ganzolso.
A few favorites among Andy’s customers are the Choc-o-Rocko Concrete, filled with Andy’s chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds, and marshmallow crème, and Andy’s Ozark Turtle Sundae, filled with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard covered with hot fudge, crème caramel, roasted pecans, and topped with a cherry.
“We bring in such a diverse crowd, a lot of families that make up both children and adults. All we want to do is share our custard to everyone of all ages, and to put a smile on their faces, or be a spot where memories are made,” Ganzolso said.
