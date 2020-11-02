Seven years ago today, at approximately 3:00am, officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to 3927 Hahns Ln in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located Anthony James Dochtermann suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Detectives need the public’s help in solving this case. If you have any information regarding this incident or know the identity of the suspect(s) involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip online at P3tips.com. All tips will remain anonymous.
In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $3,000 has been donated by friends and family. Furthermore, NC Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation in March 2019 announcing the State is offering a reward of UP TO $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. This brings the total reward to up to $10,000.
(The Gov. Reward is offered by the state is separate from the Crime Stoppers reward).
