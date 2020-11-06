The pictured subject is the primary suspect in the shooting that occurred at Four Seasons Mall on Sunday, October 25, 2020. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3 tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.
Crime Stoppers Alert: Oct. 25th Shooting at Four Seasons Mall
