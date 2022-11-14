Creative Greensboro Opens Applications for 2023 Residency at the Hyers
GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, is accepting new proposals from individuals and organizations to be in residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The priority application window is open until 5 pm on December 15. Learn more and apply online at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The Residency at the Hyers program provides a rent-free, four-week residency for dance, theater, music, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff, marketing of residency activities, and a $1,200 stipend. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and are focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, or people with disabilities. Previous residencies include a children’s drama production, dance presentations, music workshops, and concerts.
Resident artists will be asked to cover the cost of any staffing required and provided by Creative Greensboro. This may include house management support, staff to operate sound and lighting equipment, or security for any usage outside of regular building hours.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.