GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2023) – Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, presents a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 pm, March 16-18 and at 2 pm, March 19 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10. Visit creativegreensboro.com to purchase tickets.
This production is Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” as seen in the middle of all the fashions, trends, and pop culture of 1980s America. The universal experience of young love and teen angst become magnified through the lens of high school rivalries, bullying, warring cliques, and forbidden relationships. Staying true to Shakespeare’s language, the tragic themes are amplified with a modern backdrop.
This partnership allows both organizations to combine resources and offer a production where young adults have the space and support to participate in theater arts.
"When I think of my experience in “Romeo and Juliet), I think of the word ‘family.’ The environment that I get to share with so many talented people makes me feel welcomed and truly loved. Not only the opportunities that the show has given me, but also the new friends will live with me forever," said Kazie Goad, who plays Lady Capulet.
About Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company
The overall mission of Shared Radiance is to entertain, enlighten, educate, and explore experiential and interactive theatre through the works of Shakespeare and beyond. During its productions, audience members often travel through parks and public places following the actors from scene to scene. SRPAC also produces a 50-minute Shakespeare compilation that is performed in schools across North Carolina. It is dedicated to outreach, education, and creating quality experiences for every audience member.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.
