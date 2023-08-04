GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2023) – Creative Greensboro opens the 55th year of city drama productions with “Measure for Measure” by William Shakespeare. In partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, this production will be presented at 7 pm, August 17-20, in the Greensboro Arboretum, 3299 Starmount Dr. American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the August 19 performance. All performances are free to attend with donations accepted to continue our Summer Shakespeare program. To attend, register at creativegreensboro.com.
“Measure for Measure” will be performed outdoors in various locations throughout the Greensboro Arboretum. Actors and audiences will travel together to discover why “Measure for Measure” is one of Shakespeare’s most argued over plays. The performance will be accessible regardless of mobility needs. For those who have trouble standing for extended periods of time, a light travel chair is recommended. Wear breathable fabrics, bring water, sunscreen and bug repellent to make this unique site-specific performance enjoyable.
“I want to find unique and interesting ways to stage productions utilizing different buildings and the various parks Greensboro has. The first time I walked into the Greensboro Arboretum, I thought it was a beautiful place to stage different scenes for this play,” says artistic director for Goodly Frame Theare David Sebren.
Goodly Frame Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. By rediscovering and redefining the boundaries of performing Shakespeare, it encourages sustainable dialogues among the voices of Greensboro, the region, and across “this goodly frame," the earth. For more information visit www.goodlyframe.org.
Creative Greensboro’s drama programming provides the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, from auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management, and performance. The program emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions in a fun environment. For more information contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.