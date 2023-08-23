Alston criticizes Upchurch for “politicizing” national motto
On August 17, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 6-2 against a motion by District 6 Commissioner James Upchurch to inscribe “In God We Trust” on 10 county buildings.
“I do support the national motto,” said board chair Skip Alston, “but Mr. Upchurch, when he used the words ‘traditional values’ in the Rhino Times, then that got to be political.”
Alston was referring to Scott Yost’s August 15 article “County Buildings to get ‘In God We Trust’ Inscriptions,” which reported that Upchurch “thinks it’s important to make a statement about Guilford County’s values at this time when — both statewide and nationally — traditional values are under attack.” Yost also reported that Upchurch expected “at least six” commissioners to vote for his motion.
Instead, six voted against it. These were Alston and fellow Democrats Carlvena Foster, Mary Beth Murphy, Carly Cooke, Frankie Jones, and Kay Cashion, with Republicans Upchurch and Pat Tilman voting in favor of the motion. Republican Alan Perdue was not present.
Upchurch was elected in 2020 as a Democrat but switched his party allegiance in 2021. Several of the seven members of the public speaking against the motion called it a “cynical” ploy by Upchurch to curry Republican favor, as Upchurch has announced his intention to run for State Auditor next year. Only one public speaker, rejected Guilford County Schoolboard candidate Michael Logan, expressed support for it.
District 4 commissioner Murphy said she had received “more than 50” emails from her constituents, all of them against the motion, with many saying that the proposal “would make them feel unwelcome and excluded.” Murphy then said “I have yet to hear from Mr. Upchurch himself about the item he sponsored this evening,” and that her vote was based on both the negative public response and what Yost had reported as Upchurch’s motives.
Although Upchurch offered a last-minute amendment stating that the $40,000 cost of the inscriptions would be paid for by donations rather than taxpayer dollars, neither District 5’s Cooke nor District 7’s Jones were mollified. Cooke called it a waste of staff resources and an invitation to lawsuits that would be costly even if the county won. Jones said, “I don’t want people to perceive that they can brand buildings with private dollars.”
At-large representative Cashion criticized Upchurch for reaching out to the press rather than discussing his intentions with the board. She also said that “not a one of the many emails” she received on the subject had supported the proposal. District 1’s Foster said she had not received any emails in support of the motion, and that she agreed with her constituent who wrote “it’s not the responsibility of government to endorse God.”
District 8’s Alston acknowledged he initially supported Upchurch’s motion, but said he warned Upchurch “that I did not want to get caught up in any right-wing ideology about what ‘In God We Trust’ might mean.”
“I support the national motto,” said Alston, “but do not support someone trying to use this issue in order to further any political agenda” and that he did not believe Upchurch “has been transparent about what his true intentions were.”
“In God We Trust” was adopted by Congress in 1956 as the National Motto of the United States, replacing E pluribus unum (“Out of many, one”).
The term has a longer history on coins. In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt denounced engraving that motto on currency as “irreverence” and “close to sacrilege,” but his attempt to have it removed was unsuccessful.
The 1956 adoption of the phrase as the country’s national motto is seen by some historians as a result of evangelist Billy Graham’s influence on President Harry Truman and national discourse, as well as a reflection of McCarthy-era militant conservativism that rejected the perceived liberal and secular values of Truman’s predecessor Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
The motto has survived high court challenges, in which both its defenders and opponents have described it as an example of “Ceremonial Deism,” a legal term for governmental references that have been upheld as merely cultural rituals rather than inherently religious ones, and thus allegedly not a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. In 1984, Supreme Court Justice William Brennan wrote that phrases such as “In God We Trust” are “protected from Establishment Clause scrutiny chiefly because they have lost through rote repetition any significant religious content.”
Not all those who condemn its use do so on secular grounds. The motto’s Christian critics have argued that this defense trivializes their faith as an empty ritual. Some Orthodox Jews see the motto as against their cultural practice of not writing out the word “G-O-D” without omitting the middle letter. The online Jewish Virtual Library notes that “to avoid writing the Name, Orthodox Jews (and sometimes other denominations) substitute letters or syllables, for example, writing ‘G-d’ instead of ‘God.’”
One example of secular arguments against the motto is David Niose’s 2012 Psychology Today article “The Dangerous Fallacy of Ceremonial Deism: Governmental religious expressions are not harmless,” in which Niose denounced the “Ceremonial Deism” defense offered by Brennan and other high court justices as both grossly inaccurate and dangerous, and argued that it allows genuinely discriminatory governmental actions to escape First Amendment scrutiny.
Ian McDowell is an award-winning author and journalist whose book I Ain’t Resisting: the City of Greensboro and the Killing of Marcus Smith will be published in September by Scuppernong Editions.
