County Commissioners Expand Early Payment Discount for Property Taxes
Residents who pay property taxes by August 31 each year will now receive a 1.0% discount
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC – Guilford County is doubling its discount rate for residents who pay property taxes early each year from 0.5% to 1%. The Board of County Commissioners voted to make the change during a work session meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The discount rate will apply to county property and fire district taxes; the increased discount rate does not apply to municipalities as they choose their own discount rate. The change will take effect July 1, 2023. The Guilford County Tax Department sends approximately 225,000 tax notices each July. Taxes are due on Sept. 1, 2023 and the last day to pay is Jan. 5, 2024. Property owners who pay by Aug. 31 will now receive a 1% discount for early payment. Historically, approximately 65% of tax bills receive the discount.
“During our budget town hall meetings, we heard from a wide variety of property owners about the impact of the 2022 reappraisals and this is one way the County Commissioners can give property owners some relief on their tax bills while balancing the needs for mandated services,” said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston. “The taxes paid by property owners in Guilford County are a major funding source for education in our community as well as county services like public safety and other programs that benefit our residents. We encourage anyone having difficulty paying their property tax to contact our tax department for support.”
What is the impact for a property owner? For a home with an estimated value of $242,000, the property owner would owe approximately $1,768. The new 1% early discount for paying by Aug. 31 would reduce the bill to $1,750.
The Tax Department will now submit the resolution to the North Carolina Department of Revenue for approval. The move is expected to cost the county approximately $1.4 million in projected revenues. The county’s property tax early payment discount was lowered to 0.5% from 1% in 2013.
Property tax relief programs are available for qualifying property owners. There are three property tax relief programs available to certain North Carolina residents. The Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Program (also called the Elderly or Disabled Homestead Exclusion), the Circuit Breaker Tax Deferment Program, and the Disabled Veteran Program.
A property owner whose home is their primary residence and who is either a senior earning a low-income, a person with a disability, a veteran with a disability or the unmarried surviving spouse of a veteran with a disability, may qualify for support. For more information and to submit an application visit taxrelief.guilfordcountync.gov.
