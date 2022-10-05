“Homelessness is a problem facing the whole country,” said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston on Wednesday. “But we’re going to try and solve it here in Greensboro and Guilford County.”
That “we” is the Guilford County Housing & Homelessness Task Force created and chaired by Alston, which currently includes county commissioners Carlvena Foster and Kay Cashion; Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan; and Greensboro City Council members Sharon Hightower and Zack Matheny.
Alston spoke about the task force at the 5:30 p.m. Board of County Commissioners meeting, at which he stated he was only giving a brief update after the task force’s first meeting the day before with Greensboro and High Point mayors and several Greensboro city council members.
He did not identify the latter during the meeting, but did a few minutes later in the hallway, where he spoke to two members of the homeless community, a representative of the Working-Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance, and YES! Weekly. Before that impromptu conversation, Alston updated the county commissioners at the end of their work session.
“What we decided is that we are going to try to come up with a scope of work on what this task force should be all about, and then try to look for some professional help or facilitation in order to help guide us through this process of dealing with the homelessness. We have agreed to meet again on October 19 at 4 p.m. at a place to be determined.”
While Alston spoke about the new task force for less than three minutes at the recorded meeting, his conversation afterward lasted over 12. It was prompted by a self-described homeless advocate from Michigan.
As Alston adjourned the meeting, the visitor from Grand Rapids asked if the commissioners cared to hear from an actual homeless person. Alston explained there are no speakers from the floor during work sessions, but said he was happy to have a conversation as soon as the meeting was over.
After that conversation, which took place in the hallway under the eye of building security, the man who initiated it told YES! Weekly that he goes by the name of Toad and used to be homeless in Greensboro before experiencing it in South Carolina and Michigan. “Everywhere I go, I’m an advocate for the homeless community, the only socio-economic classification of humans not legally or civilly protected by the US. Hello, war on the poor.”
The other person who had come to speak to the commissioners introduced themselves as Aubrey, and stated they have been houseless in Greensboro for about two months.
Toad told Alston that he had served on outreach programs in Greenville and Grand Rapids. Alston took note of the two police sergeants Toad described working with.
The South Carolina officer is Sgt. James “Mac” Shelton. “I met him about seven years ago when I was homeless in Greenville, and we developed a very close working relationship. Then in Michigan, I worked very closely with Sgt. John Wittkowski.”
A May 15, 2019 broadcast by Greenville TV station WFF4 described Shelton as “part of a team at Greenville police focused on mental health help.” Wittkowski’s LinkedIn lists him as a public information officer for the Grand Rapids Police Department and an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at Grand Valley State University. An August 23 Michigan News Time article, “The Grand Rapids HOT Team helps those experiencing homelessness,” describes how Wittkowski, a social worker, a firefighter, and a recovery coach have been working since 2020 to get houseless people off the icy Michigan streets.
“We’re going to be looking at it from a holistic standpoint,” said Alston after writing down the names and departments of those officers. “We’re going to be looking at drug addiction, we’re going to be looking at mental health issues, and we’re going to be looking at those who are homeless because they do not have the ability to get homes and jobs.”
“The economic issue is particularly hitting the younger generation,” said Aubrey. “Most of them are homeless not because of drug addiction or mental illness, but because they can’t afford housing.” Aubrey also said they hoped Alston’s task force would study what other cities have done.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Alston. “That’s why we want to bring professionals from outside.”
Toad described how the Greenville task force co-created by Sgt. Shelton included “everyone from firefighters who helped start it with him to radical leftist organizations,” and how these disparate viewpoints worked together. He then suggested that “one of the easiest fixes” in Greensboro would be public restrooms open 24/7. “Because, of course, shop-owners are going to complain if people piss and shit in their shops and their storefronts.”
Aubrey agreed. “If there’s not a place where you can go to the bathroom . . . “
Alston completed the sentence. “Then you got to go when you got to go! And those are things this task force is going to tackle, so I appreciate you sharing everything with us. We’re going to have a homeless representative on the task force, so we can hear from them directly about what they’re going through on a daily basis because we are not out there. So, we’re going to bring them in to talk like you. What do you need from the community so that you won’t be homeless? It’s not always about housing.”
Aubrey agreed. “With inflation and the current wage prices, they’re putting the squeeze on young people where they can barely afford rent even when they’ve got three roommates.”
Alston said that the task force would also include a jobs program.
Del Stone of WHOA, the Working-Class and Houseless Organizing Alliance, asked Alston who the Greensboro City Council members on the task force were. Alston named Matheny, Hightower and Vaughan, and said there would be another council member yet to be named. He also said there would be three High Point city council members, but did not name them.
Stone appeared to wince when Alston named Matheny. WHOA is one of several groups of volunteers who feed the houseless and hungry population in Greensboro. As previously reported, Matheny has alleged that unnamed “folks who think they are helping the homeless” leave trash behind in Center City Park, but has offered no evidence beyond a photo of an overflowing trash can, for which he has refused to give further context.
WHOA has repeatedly accused Matheny of targeting the houseless population and trying to push them out of downtown and, particularly, the park. Matheny is also the executive director of Downtown Greensboro Inc, a position his critics call a conflict of interest with being on city council, as the city funds that organization and pays his salary.
On September 22, Alston was one of a group of Triad leaders who visited the White House to describe to President Biden how they planned to spend American Rescue Plan funds. In his impromptu hallway conversation, Alston described the $8 million in American Rescue Plan funds he said were earmarked for the task force as “just seed money.”
“We are looking at trying to build centers for drug rehabilitation and for mental health – not like we have here now where people with mental health problems go for seven days and it’s a revolving door. I’m asking for a hundred-bed drug treatment center, a hundred-bed mental health center, and that’s why I want somebody from the federal government on this board because it’s going to take millions of dollars to address this issue if we’re going to do it right. We got to build the facilities, and have job programs, affordable housing, Section 8 vouchers, and all that. And we’ve got some builders that are going to be on the task force, and ask them what will incentivize them to build affordable housing.”
Stone asked Alston if the infrastructure he was describing would involve a “decades-long timeline.”
“This not going to be resolved right away,” replied Alston, but he alleged pressing issues would be addressed sooner rather than later. “We don’t want people sleeping on the streets and up under the bridges because they have to. If you got a drug problem, we gonna treat you. You might not need a house right now. You go into a house right now, and you got a drug problem, you’re going to be out of there and not be able to take care of the house or treat yourself. So, we got to treat the whole person.”
He called the October 19 meeting only the beginning. “We’re going to hire a professional facilitator because we’re going to add maybe 30 or 40 people to this task force. Somebody from hospitals, somebody from law enforcement, the homeless community, the homeless advocates out there. This is the first time Guilford County has really pulled ourselves together and acted as one.”
Stone asked if the October 19 meeting will be open to the public.
“We’re going to be working with the attorneys now about how open we can be because we want to be able to brainstorm without the press being there and saying ‘well, this one said that.’ Most people, when they’re brainstorming, they want to be able to speak their minds. So, we want that kind of environment. But we do want to be able to make sure the public knows what we’re doing and the media have the opportunity to report on it.”
I asked him to confirm that the October 19 meeting will not be open to the press.
“Not initially,” said Alston. “We’re still brainstorming and we’re still trying to put things together. But I’ll be glad to talk to you after that meeting, to let you know what we come up with, so there won’t be no secrets there.”
The only Greensboro city council member named by Alston to give YES! Weekly a statement is District 1’s Sharon Hightower.
“I hope this task force will find a more sustainable solution for the homeless,” said Hightower on Thursday. “This includes not just those that we consider to be on the street, but families living in their car or on somebody’s couch. So many families are now experiencing that. We need to find a real sustainable resolution to this problem, whether it’s helping them get into housing, providing them some stability, or even something as extreme — although I don’t consider this extreme — as monthly rental assistance to help them stabilize until they can get on their feed. Those types of resources are what I think are often missing from efforts to help people move beyond their circumstances.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
