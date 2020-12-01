GREENSBORO, NC (December 1, 2020) – Greensboro City Councilmember At-Large Marikay Abuzuaiter is the new Board Chair for the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) Board of Trustees. Board officers oversee the business activities and provide policy directives for regional government.
“I am truly honored to chair the 2021 PART Board of Trustees, realizing the importance of picking up where past chair Winston-Salem City Council member Dan Besse left off. PART offers exceptional opportunities to address regional transportation needs through innovation,” said Abuzuaiter. “I look forward to partnering with a host of member agencies to advance mobility for our residents and visitors.”
PART is a regional transportation local governmental unit and the only one of its kind in North Carolina. It is comprised of 22 elected and appointed officials representing the four largest cities of the Triad, 10 counties of the Piedmont Triad, four Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO), the regions two largest airports, and the North Carolina DOT Board of Transportation highway divisions 7 and 9.
