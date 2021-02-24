Cornerstones, Conflict, and Conversations: Greensboro’s art brings about race conversations

Downtown Greensboro’s streets were filled with demonstrations marching for justice and calling for change to systems as old as the city itself in the summer of 2020.
It would seem as if those chants and speeches have been heard as the city moves forward, both highlighting those acts of social justice and erecting a monument to commemorate past acts and future hopes.
Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations
The Greensboro History Museum has geared its exhibit observing Black History Month closer to home this year and not just around the Woolworth Sit-Ins. In the aftermath of almost a year of racial reckoning for the nation, the museum is taking a more in-depth look at residents’ lives during this time and giving a platform for those who want to share their experiences via conversations, online programs, and curated art exhibitions.
The Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories, and Conversations exhibit features more than 20 pieces of street art created last summer during the Black Lives Matter Protests, along with photos, objects, and video interviews with the artists and organizers who led demonstrations. In an interactive twist, the community is invited to share experiences, stories, and objects related to the protests, pandemic, and economic crisis to the exhibition.
“We have created a space where the community can experience and engage with empathy. They can see the items we have collected---murals, masks, clothing, brushes, broken glass, restaurant menus, protest signs, and listen to the stories we have gathered from protestors, artists, and community members. It is important to show what we have, so people can see what we don’t have and help us gather more stories,” said Carol Hart, director of the Greensboro History Museum. “We are creating meaning with our community as co-curators. We are documenting the times we are living for future generations and for us all right now to continue the conversations about what is important to them right now.”
The museum has hosted a series of webinars throughout the month revolving around the topic of Police, Community, and Justice, History Lunch Break Broadcasts, and a weekly History Notes podcast. The series has discussed Police Qualified Immunity, Police-Community Relations and School Resource Officers, Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the Palmer Institute, and the Magnolia House. It’s also hosting a Democracy Table conversation under the theme Police, Community, and Justice on Wednesday, February 24. In collaboration with the University of North Carolina Greensboro Communication Studies Department, the event is billed as an opportunity to share experiences and connect with others around topics critical to the city.
“Especially in the time of COVID-19, we wanted to be able to reach all in our community and emphasize that the work of our museum is more than what goes on in the building. In the gallery itself, we only have short snippets of interviews. People can then go home and listen and watch the entire interview and discussions. The live webinars enable people to ask questions and for us to further explore bigger contexts and issues. The virtual and online content, including the virtual exhibit tour of Pieces that is now available, has been especially important for our work with students and teachers in the classroom,” Hart said. “Clearly, people in our community are responding to what we are doing. Residents can expect more of this in-depth exploration of our times, through exhibition and our online programs.”
Located in the Cultural District of Downtown Greensboro, the Greensboro History Museum is a division of the city’s Library Department whose primary job is to collect the city’s diverse history and connect people to the past and one another through exhibits, educational programs, and community dialogue. For more information, times or events, visit www.greensborohistory.org.
Freedom Cornerstone
Residents in East Greensboro will soon notice a new landmark at the corner of Murrow and East Gate City Boulevards on the Downtown Greenway.
Atlanta-based artist Radcliffe Bailey has been tapped to design and fabricate the Freedom Cornerstone, the last in the city’s four-part Cornerstone commission. The Freedom theme is inspired by the city’s history and role in the Civil Rights Movement, highlighting the 1960 Woolworth Sit-ins and the meaning of what freedom means today and in the future.
Throughout January, the community was asked to send their thoughts of “what does freedom feel like to you?” in the form of a word, phrase, image, or sound so they could be shared with Bailey as he creates the work, which is expected to have elements of lights, sounds, and steel.
In a press release, Bailey notes, “we all will bring our own history to the project, but that history will be seen through the lens through which we each perceive our own experiences.”
With an estimated project budget of $350,000, the Freedom Cornerstone is located in the southeast corner of the Greenway’s four-mile loop and is expected to be completed by 2022. Themes at the other cornerstones are Motion, Tradition, and Innovation.
Bailey is a painter, sculptor, and mixed media artist from Atlanta who brings an international reputation to the project and a history of telling stories of African American history and culture. His most recent work is titled From the Cabinet and was installed at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture. His work is in institutional collections, including the Art Institute of Chicago; Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City; Dallas Museum of Art; Ford Foundation, New York City; Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art, Philadelphia; High Museum of Art, Atlanta; Mint Museum, Charlotte; Nasher Museum at Duke University, Durham; and the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG in Greensboro.
