On Dec. 3, 2020, at approximately 2:28 P.M., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 4400 Baux Mountain Rd.
PHOTO ABOVE: Corey Clevon Carpenter
Prior to officers’ arrival on Baux Mountain Rd., additional information was received indicating the gunshot victim had left the scene and could be located at the Downtown Health Plaza (1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.). Officers responded to the Downtown Health Plaza and located the victim, William Antoine Foster/35/M, of 2724 Sink St., Winston-Salem, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face. Mr. Foster was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Division and Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this case. Preliminary investigation indicated that the Mr. Foster was a passenger in a vehicle, driven by a Jessica Kiger (Victim #2), which was stopped in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Rd. Another vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting at their vehicle. Preliminary information received by officers indicted that Mr. Foster returned fire at the suspect vehicle as he fled the scene.
This incident appears to be an isolated incident and was not a random act of violence. No other injuries have been reported; however, there was additional property damage to another uninvolved vehicle in the area.
***UPDATE (Thursday, December 10, 2020) ***
On Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020, members of the Violent Firearm Investigations Team obtained an arrest warrant for Corey Clevon Carpenter (B/M, DOB 10/8/90) for Possession of Firearm by Felon as a result of this incident.
On Thurs., Dec. 10, 2020, members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT Team and United States Marshal Service apprehended Mr. Carpenter in the 800 block of Moravia Street without incident. A photograph of Mr. Carpenter is above.
After further investigation, members of the Violent Firearms Investigation Team also charged Mr. Carpenter with the following: Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Conveyance in operation and Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Mr. Carpenter was also served with an outstanding warrant for a Probation Violation. Mr. Carpenter received a total bond of $120,000 for these charges. Additional charges regarding this incident may be forthcoming.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
