Near the end of the February 7, 2023 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan spoke of “a program that I just heard of last week through Assistant City Manager [for Public Safety] Trey Davis and Chief Thompson.”
She then described how “the City of Greensboro and Advanced Auto have entered into a partnership where Advanced Auto has given GPD 100 gift cards. If they see a car that is having a safety issue, they are not pulling people over and writing citations, they’re actually giving them gift cards to go get that car repaired so that they are safe and people riding on the road with them are safe. I think that is a great program and I do want to thank Advanced Auto for that partnership. I think it’s something unique and I think it’s not something that we talk about, how other businesses partner with GPD to make this a safer environment.”
In a phone conversation three days later, Assistant City Manager Davis offered more details.
“I don’t know who to attribute this to, but it’s an innovative idea that came from internal GPD. We don’t want to overburden people who might have minor traffic-related issues, we don’t want to stop people, write them citations and have them go to court. So now, if a police officer sees someone whose tail light is out, or with some type of equipment violation, they may stop them, but that stop doesn’t result in a ticket or some sort of adverse citation. Instead, it’s a way that officers can help them, with a gift card worth $25 in auto repair.”
Davis acknowledged that this means the GPD has resumed stopping drivers for minor traffic infractions, something it stopped doing in 2015 after a front-page New York Times article on “The Disproportionate Risks of Driving while Black,” which bore the subtitle “An examination of traffic stops and arrests in Greensboro, N.C., uncovered wide racial differences in measure after measure of police conduct.”
A month after that article, then-Chief Wayne Scott announced that GPD would temporarily stop pulling drivers over for minor equipment malfunctions. “I think this is a good step, a good stop-gap while we understand the data,” Scott told NPR. “But it has definitely had a positive effect, and the effect that I desired as the chief when I decided to (make) this change.”
Not so heavily publicized was Scott’s announcement in January 2017 that he was resuming traffic stops for minor equipment violations, with only FOX8 WGHP reporting this reversion to the old policy. Over the past five years, some members of the public may have assumed the 2015 announcement heralded a permanent rather than temporary change.
“You may recall the other side of the issue,” said Davis, “and the pushback we got several years ago when we were not stopping people for minor traffic infractions, which some people said was dangerous and could lead to accidents, as equipment violations are there for a reason and need to be enforced.”
While Davis suggested he did not entirely agree with that claim, he feels that the new program is a healthy compromise between those two extremes.
“I think that’s kind of pushing it, but also think this idea really cuts down the middle and allows GPD to be helpful to people that might have those equipment issues. Advance Auto has donated 200 gift cards. Last time I checked, over a week ago, officers had passed out over 107 of them.”
Not everyone agrees. In one of her first media release since being sworn in as president of the Greensboro NAACP last month, Kay Brown gave YES! Weekly the following statement, in which she seemed to refer to former GPD criminal analyst Matthew Hammonds and former officers Joshua Oliver and Kenneth Adams, who were fired by new GPD chief John W. Thompson last month and charged with unrelated sex crimes, as well as the city’s recent ordinances giving police more power to arrest people for obstructing city sidewalks and doorways with their persons or belongings.
“As we have had GPD officers and employees making headlines for egregious acts, it is disheartening to see leadership criminalizing poverty and homelessness while providing only a few gift cards for our troubles. We have spent years fighting and marching in the streets and we demand more than temporary shelters and modest gift cards.
There is clearly a change happening specifically with GPD that is concerning. We fought for years to ask that policing resources be used for investigation of crimes, not fishing through our communities and increasing police interaction for unneeded traffic stops. Such stops have not only been a discriminatory practice that impacts our Black and Brown residents, but have also unjustly made criminals of youth, robbing many of their futures. I find it interesting that now that we have a white police chief, the council has now gone out of their way to praise the bare minimum. I wonder why many of our officers are getting paid crumbs and likely can’t afford rent in the city they police, even with all of the ‘Greensboro Boom’ that our mayor insists we are experiencing.”
The city council member who has been most openly critical of the GPD expressed ambivalence about the new program but did not appear to share Brown’s outrage. Via phone conversation, District 1 representative Sharon Hightower said that Vaughan’s statement was the first she and other council members had heard of the gift cards, but mixed cautious optimism with concern over the card balance, as well as the alleged lack of transparency over how the program came about.
“It is designed to have good intentions, but what is $25 going to do? It might replace a bulb in a taillight, but a cracked light is over a hundred dollars, and a cracked windshield costs more than that. I would like to understand how they arrived at that amount. Who did they talk to and where did they get their data from? I think it’s a noble effort, but perhaps not very well thought-through.”
However, Hightower expressed guarded relief that drivers were not receiving tickets or citations.
“That, for me, is very important, as going to court is quite expensive, whether we’re talking about lawyer fees and the possible fine, or not going to court and getting a Failure to Appear, which can lead to arrest, jail and losing your job. So at least those negative consequences may not occur. For that, I’m in favor of doing something like this. And it could possibly lead to better relations with the police if they’re actually having a friendly conversation about why someone was stopped. It can have some good consequences, but I’m concerned about some of the basics for how it got started.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
