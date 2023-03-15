Convicted Felon Sentenced In Drug Case
HIGH POINT, NC – A man arrested more than 75 times by various law enforcement agencies accepted a plea deal in a 2021 drug case. He is a convicted felon and many of his prior arrests involve violent crimes.
High Point officers arrested Anthony D. Coleman (B/M, 41 of High Point) on February 19, 2021 for drug charges and possession of a firearm by felon. He accepted a plea deal on March 14, 2023. He was sentenced to between 19.5 and 25 years in State Prison.
High Point officers arrested Coleman seven times from 2005-2020. Those charges include:
Possession of a Firearm by Felon (Charged three times)
Robbery With Firearms or Other Dangerous Weapons (Charged five times)
Five drug-related charges
Two assault-related charges
The High Point Police Department is committed to making High Point a safe city, and this case is an example of how hardwork and teamwork resulting in a criminal conviction. Several HPPD units worked together on this case including the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Street Crimes Unit, the Patrol Division and the Crime Lab.
Case Background
On February 19, 2021, officers with the High Point Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit executed search warrants on two of Anthony Coleman’s vehicles. They seized more than 594 grams of methamphetamine, more than 150 grams of fentanyl and a handgun. Officers arrested Coleman and charged him with trafficking methamphetamines, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to working with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office and other federal, state and local partners to make High Point a safe city. We will work with partners to identify those responsible for crimes and hold them accountable.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2021-05864
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
