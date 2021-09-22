Pace wins content marketing’s international top industry honor for the third time this decade.
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA (September 22, 2021) — The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) has named Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, the category winner of 2021’s Agency of the Year Award.
CMI’s Content Marketing Awards program is designed to honor the best content marketing projects, agencies and marketers in the industry each year. It is the oldest and largest content marketing awards initiative in the world. With more than 80 categories represented, CMI’s awards program recognizes leaders and trailblazers in design, editorial, research, strategy, influencer marketing, social media and many other branches of modern marketing.
Pace’s 2021 win marks the third time Pace has received CMI’s top agency award for agencies with more than 100 employees. Pace first won Agency of the Year in 2013, followed by a second win in 2017. In addition to these awards, Pace has earned finalist honors from a long list of agency submissions and nominations around the world eight of the past nine years—distinguishing itself as the only agency to do so.
“The honor of being named agency of the year really speaks to the dedication of Pace’s team and our family of incredible clients who give us a chance to do this great work with heart and soul,” says Pace President and Chief Marketing Officer Gordon Locke.
“Our team continually shows commitment to our communities, to generating world-class creative and to getting results. I’m proud of the way Pace puts our best work forward again and again,” adds President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Ann Klee.
This year’s adjudication panel reviewed nearly 1,000 entries. Pace stood out not only as the winner in the Agency of the Year category but as a finalist for B2C branded content campaigns, recognizing Pace’s “College & COVID-19 from CollegeSTEPS” work for financial services leader Wells Fargo.
Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and the ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at contentmarketinginstitute.com.
Pace
Pace is a woman-owned, national full-service marketing agency that specializes in integrated brand storytelling based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with offices in New York City, Dallas and San Antonio. Serving clients regionally and globally, Pace helps move a brand’s customers and employees to action through a potent combination of audience-first, data-driven thinking, smart strategies, technology and amazing creative. The agency’s talent is made up of creatives, strategists, analysts and technologists located across the country, who are shaping the marketing world each second. For more information, please visit Paceco.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.