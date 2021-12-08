Conservative Councilman George McClellan Files for Guilford County Commissioner in District 3
Guilford, North Carolina - This week, Conservative Oak Ridge Town Councilman George McClellan filed for an open seat to represent District 3 on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. McClellan has served on the town council in Oak Ridge for the past 10 years where he has led the Town in lowering taxes while investing in projects that move the town forward.
“I believe my time on Council and my voting record has prepared me to be the kind of representative on the Board of Commissioners our area needs,” Mclellan said. “We need a proven conservative who will not stand for higher property taxes and wasteful spending in the County. What we have accomplished in Oak Ridge can be accomplished on the County level, but only with the right leadership.”
McClellan filed on Mon., Dec. 6 as the first Republican candidate to file for the Board of Commissioners in District 3. He comes into the race with a warchess of $30,000 on hand and a strong grassroots team that has helped McClellan win his past 3 races for the Oak Ridge Town Council.
“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the community since our announcement,” McClellan added. “District 3 voters are excited to support a strong conservative that follows through with their campaign promises and won’t back down when standing for our values. I look forward to earning the trust of the community and listening to the concerns of the voters and we move forward to the primary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.