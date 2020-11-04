Patient information was not taken in the attack but is not recoverable.
Greensboro – Alamance Skin Center in Burlington was the victim of a ransomware cyber-attack. A thorough forensic investigation has concluded that no patient information was taken in the attack. However, patient data at the practice is unrecoverable.
Alamance Skin Center, a Cone Health practice since 2017, was attacked in late July. Alamance Skin Center’s electronic medical record system and servers are separate from the main Cone Health system. It is likely a phishing scam or brute force attack was used to gain access to the system.
“While this attack was limited to this single practice, we use this as a learning opportunity across Cone Health,” says Frank Riccardi, vice president, chief compliance and privacy officer. “In fact, I urge everyone to learn from these instances as well. If you get an email asking for information such as passwords or to click to verify something, think twice. These attacks are getting extremely sophisticated. They are targeting families as well as businesses.”
A recent article in Digital Trends finds cyber-attacks on health care up nearly 50% this year. Many of these are ransomware attacks, where a computer program is surreptitiously installed in a computer system and locks files unless a ransom is paid.
While the information of Alamance Skin Center patients was not stolen, on October 21, we determined that the data is unrecoverable. People who have a scheduled appointment are asked to call the practice to confirm it. Patients of that practice will receive a letter from Cone Health with information on how they can protect themselves and monitor credit reports for suspicious activity if they remain concerned.
As this cyber-attack is a reportable breach as defined by HIPAA, Cone Health is reporting it to the proper agencies. It has also been reported to law enforcement.
###
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.