Cone Health joins others in the move due to fewer flu cases throughout the Piedmont.
Greensboro – Effective 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, flu restrictions for visitors 12 and under will be lifted throughout most Cone Health hospitals and medical facilities. Locations include Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro. Restrictions remain in select patient units. Details are in the Cone Health Visitation Policy. A significant drop in the number of people with flu-like symptoms prompted the change. Cone Health will continue requiring everyone to wear masks in our facilities in accordance with CDC and regulatory guidance around COVID-19.
Cone Health joins Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health, Atrium Health, CaroMont Health and Randolph Health in lifting the restrictions at the same date and time to prevent confusion among the public and to avoid a patchwork of varying restrictions. This unified response helps better control the spread of flu throughout the region.
Despite the decline, health care providers ask individuals of all ages who have flu-like symptoms to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
To reduce the odds of getting the flu, health care systems recommend frequent handwashing with soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, not touching eyes, nose or mouth with hands, and getting an annual flu shot.
Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care. If you have flu symptoms, in most cases you should stay home and avoid contact with other people. Flu sufferers should rest, drink fluids and take ibuprofen or acetaminophen to reduce minor pain or fever.
If you are concerned about the severity of your symptoms, contact your health care provider. The emergency department should only be used for people who are very sick such as those with difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, severe vomiting or signs of dehydration.
