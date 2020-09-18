The first C3 Awards are designed to recognize those pushing the boundaries for improving patient care.
Greensboro – The physician who helped lead the creation and operation of Cone Health’s COVID-19-only hospital is this year’s Physician of the Year for the Greensboro area of Cone Health. Dr. Brent McQuaid earned that honor at Cone Health’s inaugural “C3” awards for Greensboro-area doctors. (The C3 stands for Clinical acumen, Communication skill and Compassion)
The awards celebrate excellence in health care in five categories. “It is with great pleasure and a sense of pride that I celebrate these physicians,” states Dr. Martin A. Portillo, president and chief medical officer- Cone Health Medical Group and cancer center program, senior vice president ambulatory and physician enterprise. “These are some of the acumen which allows us to improve population health and drive projects to unravel and explain dynamics to better patient health.” Peers nominated 102 people. The Cone Health Medical Executive Committee selected the Greensboro-area recipients.
* Best Consulting Physician--Dr. McNeill Kirkpatrick, a Triad Neurohospitalist.
* Innovations in Clinical Care--Dr. Dan Bensimhon, a Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare Cardiologist
* Excellence in Quality and Safety--Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director, infection prevention
* Advanced Practice Provider of the Year--Hannah Muthersbaugh, an emergency department physician assistant
In being named Physician of the Year, McQuaid was lauded for his work as medical director of Cone Health Green Valley campus. McQuaid was part of the team that reopened the former Women’s Hospital as a facility for treating COVID-19 patients. As medical director he is responsible for making certain that patients are being treating using the latest innovations and information available. Under his leadership, Cone Health was an early adapter of proning patients, using heated high-flow and various medications proved to be useful in treating people with COVID-19.
“This has been a challenging year in health care,” says Dr. Matt Manning, oncology section chief, Cone Health. “We have seen outstanding work by members of our medical staff. We decided to honor them through the creation of annual awards. These awards express appreciation, celebrate clinical excellence and promote a culture of quality.”
