Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.