Greensboro — Cone Health announces its 2020 Nursing Excellence recipients. The nurses and nursing support staff are nominated by their colleagues. They represent the top nursing team members across Cone Health.     

“Great health care wouldn’t be great health care without great nurses and great nursing support staff,” says Kenneth Rempher, PhD, RN, executive vice president, acute care services & chief nurse executive. “You cannot find another group of professionals as caring and dedicated as these.”

Nurses and nursing support staff are drawn from each part of Cone Health. Those shown working at Cone Health have network-wide responsibilities. The diversity and inclusion recipients are noted for their efforts promoting the advancement of a culturally diverse workplace and demonstrating high levels of community involvement.   

Nursing Excellence Recipients  

Jeannine Fishel, RN, Cone Health 

Lacey Hitt, RN, Cone Health 

Katrina Jackson, RN, Cone Health 

Tiffany Pearson, RN, Cone Health 

Denise Rhew, RN, Cone Health 

Elizabeth Gannon, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center 

Candace McFail, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center 

Alisa Scott, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center 

Marcel Mitchell Turner, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center 

Sharon Venable, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center 

Kelly Black, RN, Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital

Rakita Butler-Faison, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Amy Clegg, MSN, Nurse Practitioner, Moses Cone Hospital 

Karen Cobb, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Janice Coble, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Mary Early, RN, Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital

Caylisa Handy, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Lindsay Crozier, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Yancey Manhard, RN, Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital

Rebecca Sarine, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Mary Grace Sison, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Kristi Webster, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Jessica Asaro, RN, Wesley Long Hospital 

Shajuana Horsey, RN, Wesley Long Hospital 

Jennifer Oxendine, RN, Wesley Long Hospital 

Sophia Pickett, RN, Wesley Long Hospital 

Thomas Nichols, RN, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital 

Lindsey Causey, MSN, Nurse Practitioner, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital 

Victoria Britt, RN, LeBauer Primary Care at MedCenter High Point

Cory Nafziger, Advanced Practice Provider, LeBauer Primary Care at Brassfield 

Jill Wine, RN, LeBauer Primary Care-Elam 

Monica Lane, RN, Triad HealthCare Network 

Dionne Leath, RN, Triad HealthCare Network 

Juana Wallace, RN, Triad HealthCare Network 

  

Nursing Support Recipients 

 Ashlee Dias, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital, 6N Surgical 

Tamekia Lockhart, Mobility Tech/Nurse Tech, Moses Cone Hospital 

Jamie Zochol, Nurse Tech, Moses Cone Hospital 

Traundra Carter, Nurse Tech, Wesley Long Hospital 

Cameron Varner, Nurse Tech, Wesley Long Hospital 

Fernando Valencia-Rojas, Emergency Medical Technician, Cone Health MedCenter High Point 

Ashtyn Green, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Healthcare at Brassfield 

Anastasiya Hopkins, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek 

Joellen Thompson, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Healthcare at Horse Penn Creek 

Diversity and Inclusion 

Christine Hinshaw, RN, Moses Cone Hospital 

Rachel Vereen, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Healthcare at Brassfield 

The Nursing Excellence recipients received a trophy and certificate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.