Greensboro — Cone Health announces its 2020 Nursing Excellence recipients. The nurses and nursing support staff are nominated by their colleagues. They represent the top nursing team members across Cone Health.
“Great health care wouldn’t be great health care without great nurses and great nursing support staff,” says Kenneth Rempher, PhD, RN, executive vice president, acute care services & chief nurse executive. “You cannot find another group of professionals as caring and dedicated as these.”
Nurses and nursing support staff are drawn from each part of Cone Health. Those shown working at Cone Health have network-wide responsibilities. The diversity and inclusion recipients are noted for their efforts promoting the advancement of a culturally diverse workplace and demonstrating high levels of community involvement.
Nursing Excellence Recipients
Jeannine Fishel, RN, Cone Health
Lacey Hitt, RN, Cone Health
Katrina Jackson, RN, Cone Health
Tiffany Pearson, RN, Cone Health
Denise Rhew, RN, Cone Health
Elizabeth Gannon, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center
Candace McFail, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center
Alisa Scott, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center
Marcel Mitchell Turner, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center
Sharon Venable, RN, Alamance Regional Medical Center
Kelly Black, RN, Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital
Rakita Butler-Faison, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Amy Clegg, MSN, Nurse Practitioner, Moses Cone Hospital
Karen Cobb, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Janice Coble, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Mary Early, RN, Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital
Caylisa Handy, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Lindsay Crozier, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Yancey Manhard, RN, Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital
Rebecca Sarine, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Mary Grace Sison, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Kristi Webster, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Jessica Asaro, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Shajuana Horsey, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Jennifer Oxendine, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Sophia Pickett, RN, Wesley Long Hospital
Thomas Nichols, RN, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital
Lindsey Causey, MSN, Nurse Practitioner, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital
Victoria Britt, RN, LeBauer Primary Care at MedCenter High Point
Cory Nafziger, Advanced Practice Provider, LeBauer Primary Care at Brassfield
Jill Wine, RN, LeBauer Primary Care-Elam
Monica Lane, RN, Triad HealthCare Network
Dionne Leath, RN, Triad HealthCare Network
Juana Wallace, RN, Triad HealthCare Network
Nursing Support Recipients
Ashlee Dias, Nursing Secretary, Moses Cone Hospital, 6N Surgical
Tamekia Lockhart, Mobility Tech/Nurse Tech, Moses Cone Hospital
Jamie Zochol, Nurse Tech, Moses Cone Hospital
Traundra Carter, Nurse Tech, Wesley Long Hospital
Cameron Varner, Nurse Tech, Wesley Long Hospital
Fernando Valencia-Rojas, Emergency Medical Technician, Cone Health MedCenter High Point
Ashtyn Green, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Healthcare at Brassfield
Anastasiya Hopkins, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek
Joellen Thompson, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Healthcare at Horse Penn Creek
Diversity and Inclusion
Christine Hinshaw, RN, Moses Cone Hospital
Rachel Vereen, Certified Medical Assistant, LeBauer Healthcare at Brassfield
The Nursing Excellence recipients received a trophy and certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.