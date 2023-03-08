Michelle Adamolekun recognized by the Diversity First Consortium for her outstanding servant leadership and commitment to diversity
Greensboro – TheDiversity First Consortium has named Michelle Adamolekun, executive vice president and chief people & culture officer at Cone Health, as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Professionals.
The award is given to leaders who are recognized as changemakers in diversity and inclusion and who possess the highest commitment to growth and the advancement of an inclusive community. The recognition honors those who are advancing health care in meaningful and moving ways within society at large.
Adamolekun joined Cone Health in November 2021 and serves on the 11-member senior executive team driving Cone Health’s four strategic priorities. As executive sponsor of the future-ready workplace priority, she champions the evolution of the organization’s culture and development of all people to meet the needs of the communities Cone Health serves. Under Adamolekun’s leadership, Cone Health has increased engagement across its seven inclusion network groups and launched a new recognition opportunity for team members to acknowledge peers who are championing DEI through their actions.
“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Adamolekun said. “I am passionate about cultivating a culture of true belonging that empowers our talented and diverse team to live out our mission to improve the daily lives of our friends, families, and neighbors. Building a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization requires all of us to work together, and our job will never be done.”
Prior to joining Cone Health, Adamolekun served as chief human resources officer for Novant Health – New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Between 2007 and 2019, she held various human resources leadership roles prior to serving as regional chief human resources officer at Ascension Health.
Adamolekun is a servant leader that strongly believes in giving back to her community. In 2018, she co-founded the Reggae Girlz Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, whose mission is to inspire, educate, develop and support the next generation of young female soccer players in underserved communities.
Adamolekun will be honored by the Diversity First Consortium at the 19th Annual National Diversity & Leadership Conference in late April.
