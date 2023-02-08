Online dating has transformed how people of all races, religions, and creeds meet new people and their soulmates. With the general description of today’s dating pool being described as “having pee in it,” many people looking for love have opted to search behind the screen for their happily ever after, whatever that may look like.
The tech industry has answered the call with dating sites and apps ranging from Tinder, Match, and OkCupid to Grindr, HER, and SinglesMeet. According to a recent survey by Pew Research Center conducted in July 2022, Tinder “tops the list of dating sites or apps and is particularly popular among adults under 30.” Match and Bumble closely follow it.
“Tinder use is far more common among younger adults than among older Americans: 79% of online dating users under 30 say they have used the platform, compared with 44% of users ages 30 to 49, 17% of users 50 to 64, and just 1% of those 65 and older. Tinder is the top online dating platform among users under 50. By contrast, users 50 and older are about five times more likely to use Match than Tinder (50% vs. 11%).”
The research survey revealed that three out of 10 Americans have used a dating site or app with online dating being more common among younger adults than older, more widely used by the LGBTQA+ community, among men than women, and by those with at least some college education versus those with a high school education or less.
The Pew Research Survey also concluded that one in 10 adults meet their significant other through a dating site or app and finding online dating success. The following couples we spoke to in the Triad fell into that category.
Kinard and Demetrice Douthit met on Tinder in December 2019. Kinard had only been on the platform for a week or so before meeting Demetrice, who had been on some apps before but had only been on Tinder for less than a month.
“It was kind of not real. You’re swiping left and right, and sending messages sometimes and sometimes people respond to you but it doesn’t feel to me. It feels very fake to me until you can make contact with somebody in person,” Kinard said. So I haven’t been on there very long, maybe a week or so. I really haven’t been doing a lot of that.”
The 42-year-old Director of Student Support didn’t meet anyone in person until Kinard, citing that some people were flaky and she was a little “old school.”
“I was like, I’m not giving out my phone number on this app until I know you’re a real human. So people flake on me in person. I think that may have been part of it, too,” said Demetrice.
Kinard was not deterred. Once he got her Instagram handle, he did his own research.
“I did a deep into her Instagram. I went all off into her pictures trying to see what I could find out about her. I saw that she was a single mom. I saw the different things that she had down and the trips that she was taking and the stuff she was doing. I saw she liked music,” he said. “I just kind of felt like we had some things in common. I saw where she was doing important things with colleges. I thought that we would have similar values and goals. I knew we had some common ground when I saw those things.”
Demetrice had more of a challenge when it came to finding out more about the 47-year-old musician and Winston-Salem State University Assistant Professor.
“He didn’t have a lot of stuff on Instagram but getting to know him was more about that first meeting.”
The duo met at Panera for lunch and spent several hours talking and getting to know each other.
“I gave him my real phone number and not my google number. I did my homework more once we became friends on Facebook. It showed that he was all band.”
The couple was married in November 2022 but knew almost a month after meeting that they were each other’s “person.”
“We talked and texted a lot. We dated a lot. We wanted to spend more time together. We did everything from movies to dinner to Netflix and chill to me even going with him to work,” Demetrice said. “For me, it was date three when I really felt something. We were in Winston at Foothills listening to some music, eating dinner, and I was like, ‘pause, girl. You need to pump your brakes on this one. It’s something with this one.’”
Kinard said that he felt that the third date was special and remembers asking to kiss her after the date, but says it took him almost a month to know that she was the one.
“I knew something had shifted on that third date but I didn’t really know until I was on a work trip. I was in Atlanta and she wasn’t with me. We were talking on the phone and there were some things that she kept saying to me that just made my whole body resonate,” he said. “I believe it was my love chakra.”
Although the couple found happiness fairly quickly on the platform, they tell others looking for love on dating sites to be themselves and to be honest.
“Jesus is in the Tinder because we found each other,” Kinard said, laughing. “If you know yourself and you are willing to be yourself, the app can work. People don’t know how to be themselves anymore, and they always send in this representative. And then, of course, there’s this great divide between who you really are, and what you told them you are. I just happen to be a person who doesn’t know how to do that. I can only be myself. I just think we were really blessed. That’s why I say that Jesus is in the Tinder.”
Demetrice said that she tells her girlfriends to be honest about what they are looking for.
If you are looking for a partner, if you are looking to be married, be very clear with who you’re meeting on the app. Don’t play those games of let me just have this conversation and say what they want to hear,” she said. “Also to listen to the people that you’re talking to. I think what was critical in our first meetup is that I felt like he was really intentional about not just finding somebody to hook up with. He really was looking for more than let’s just Netflix and chill. We get caught up in the glitz and the glam but people can be telling us the whole time, this is what it is.”
For Sabrina and Lauren Richmond, the love story is a little different. Sabrina had just moved to Winston-Salem for school and started a profile on Plenty of Fish to find friends in the area.
“I didn’t have any intention of dating somebody because I was coming out here to focus on myself,” she said. “I knew a lot of people who had made friends and connections through Plenty of Fish so that’s where I started.”
She messaged Lauren and told her that she was looking for “people with similar interests to hang out with.”
Lauren had just gotten out of a relationship but was interested.
“I was ready to put myself out there. I really wanted to just have a good time,” she said
There was just one issue standing in the way.
“I see that she’s looking for friends, but I’m looking at her pictures, and I’m thinking ‘there’s just no way.’ So I messaged her, and I’m like, well, thank you, but I just don’t think we could be friends.’ We talked with each other for a couple of weeks over the phone and through the app, and decided to meet each other.”
The pair met in person in 2015 after Lauren left an abusive relationship and was eight weeks pregnant.
“That’s the route I decided to go. She’s been there every step of the way, every appointment. Now we have a seven-year-old son. His name is Presley. She named him.”
Lauren was 20 at the time and Sabrina was 27 when they met each other.
“I was really nervous because the night that I went to go meet her, she was staying at her friend’s house, and I was with my friends, and I was seriously looking like a mess,” Lauren said. “I was two minutes away from her house, and she thought it would be funny to text me and say, ‘just kidding I don’t want to meet anymore.’ So she was kidding, but I didn’t know it. I got all upset. I turned around, and she was like, ‘Are you not coming?’ I was like no, I turned around. You told me never mind and she starts dying laughing. I go back and we meet each other. It was so awkward. We ate cake in the living room and watched a television show. We just hung out.”
Lauren and Sabrina said that don’t know exactly when they knew the other was the “one,” and it just happened organically for the.
“I just felt the need to kind of protect her and stick around. We continued dating and had some ups and downs because she was going through stuff, and I was going through stuff because I left California for a reason,” said Sabrina. “For me, it was maybe two or three years in which I felt like I could trust her to be loyal because from where I came from, everybody around me was dishonest and disloyal. So I had a lot of issues with relationships in the past because of honesty.”
Sabrina said that she also found the friendship that she wanted, albeit one for a lifetime.
“We actually got along well, so I did find the friendship that I wanted. Things just kind of developed. From there, I started planning how I was going to move to the next step. I started preparing to put money aside and to look for stuff to propose to her.
Lauren said she knew when she could step outside of her comfort zone with Sabrina.
“I feel like when I was able to just not think about what I’m doing, I just knew that I did love her. It was like ‘wow, this is nice.’”
The couple was married on Halloween 2020 under a blue moon.
The pair warns others looking for love on online dating sites to be cautious and smart when looking for love.
“If you can research a person, do so. You never know what you’re signing up for. Give it a shot but be careful.”
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
