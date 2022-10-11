Community Organizations Host 4 Our Future Candidate Forum Series
Greensboro, NC (October 10, 2022) In anticipation of the upcoming general election in November, several community organizations are partnering to host the virtual 4 Our Future candidate forum series this fall. The nonpartisan forum series will feature four different virtual forum events on both Tuesday, October 11th and Tuesday, October 18th. A full schedule is below.
Tuesday, October 11th at 12:00pm
· Guilford County Board of Education – Streaming from Guilford Education Alliance Facebook Page
Tuesday, October 11th at 6:00pm
· Guilford County Board of Commissioners – Streaming from the YWCA of Greensboro Facebook Page
Tuesday, October 18th at 6:00pm
· NC Senate & NC House of Representatives – Streaming from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Facebook page
The 4 Our Future candidate forum series will engage area citizens in local, state and federal government and raise awareness around the upcoming election. In Guilford County, early voting begins on Thursday, October 20th and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.
Each forum will be livestreamed. Registration is not required to “attend” the forums and anyone can view the forum by visiting the appropriate Facebook page. The recordings of the virtual forums will remain on Facebook for community members to watch at any time. Questions will not be taken during the forums.
This virtual forum series made possible by partnering organizations: Action Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, East Greensboro Now, Greensboro Jaycees, Guilford Education Alliance, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, synerG Young Professionals, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and YWCA of Greensboro.
