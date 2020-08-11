Community leaders call for ban on prone restraint after release of videos relating to John Neville’s death

Aug. 15 marks one month of the Triad Abolition Project’s occupation of Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. The organization wants their four demands to be met, and all their questions regarding the death of John Neville answered by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
Last December, after spending approximately 24 hours at the Forsyth County Detention Center, Neville fell from the top bunk of his bed after reportedly having a seizure. Officers responded by placing Neville in a prone restraint position by kneeling on him and pushing his legs toward his handcuffs for almost 20 minutes. According to the autopsy report, Neville died two days later from lack of oxygen to his brain caused by “complications of positional and compressional asphyxia during prone restraint.”
On July 8, the five detention officers and one Wellpath nurse involved were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Sheriff Kimbrough has since apologized and taken responsibility for their actions. Last Wednesday, two videos depicting these events were released to the public. The same day, TAP’s #OccupyWSNC movement hosted a support rally/march for Neville’s family outside the Forsyth County Courthouse, where according to a press release, 300 gathered and then marched to the jail and Public Safety Center.
(The press release also noted the significant increase in police presence during this peaceful protest than at previous marches. Readers can view the livestream of this demonstration on YES! Weekly’s Facebook page.)
After the march, the group convened in Bailey Park and staged a die-in for 9 minutes in observation of Neville and George Floyd—the man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer that inspired nationwide protests for law enforcement reforms. That evening, TAP reported that 200 people gathered in Bailey Park for a vigil that included a libation, songs, dance, spoken word performances by two of Neville’s children: Brienne Neville and Tre Stubbs; along with speeches by Rev. Willard Bass, Bushi Yamato, and Terrance Hawkins of the Drum Major’s Alliance. The evening closed with Jelina Sheppard singing “Amazing Grace,” the hymn that in a Fox 8 interview, Natasha Martin, Neville’s daughter, said she heard inmates sing at the end of the footage as her father was transported from the jail.
Last week, the ACLU of N.C., in collaboration with TAP, released a petition to the public amplifying TAP’s demands that have garnered over 650 signatures so far. ACLU of N.C. field manager Angaza Laughinghouse called the content of the videos released both “infuriating and heartbreaking” in an email on Aug. 7.
“John Neville pleaded with the officers as he was being held face-down,” Laughinghouse wrote. “He repeatedly told them that he couldn’t breathe and asked to be taken off of his stomach. They disregarded his pleas, allowing their desire for physical control to take precedence over his safety and life.”
Laughinghouse said the ACLU continues to support and echo the TAP’s “demands for a ban of the prone restraint, and for greater community accountability and transparency.”
“We are prepared to be out here for as long as it takes to reach the demands,” said TAP co-organizer Bailey Pittenger on the 26th day of the occupation. “We have not heard from Sheriff Kimbrough or the D.A., but we are also seeing more community leaders standing for similar demands as ours since the video was released.”
James Perry, president and CEO of the Winston-Salem Urban League, wrote in a statement that he was “angry and heartbroken” at the “utterly inhumane and callous manner” the five officers and one nurse “took the life of Mr. John Neville.” In Perry’s statement, he called on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to “commit to a policy of full transparency by informing the public about deaths in sheriff’s custody within 24 hours, end the use of the prone restraint/hogtie maneuver, end the use of knee-to-neck maneuvers, commit that all sheriff deputies have a duty to intervene, commit to anti-racist police training for all deputies and jail facility management within six months, terminate the contract with medical provider Wellpath; revise the sheriff’s annual report to include race, ethnicity sex, sexual identification, and native language data for each reporting subject; and to establish an independent citizens review committee that would conduct annual audits of jail procedures.” Perry also called on state legislation to reverse state laws that prevent the public from viewing police videos without a court order. Finally, Perry applauded the work of TAP and others “whose advocacy and sacrifice brought the light of day to this matter.”
Kathy Manning, the 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate, also made a statement regarding “the horrifying images of Mr. Neville being hogtied and asphyxiated.” In her statement she called for a ban on the use of hogtying by law enforcement, mentioning that “sadly, this isn’t the first time the use of this position has taken the life of a Triad resident in law enforcement custody.” Manning was referring to Marcus Deon Smith, who died after being hogtied by Greensboro police officers after asking for their help during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival.
“I support the Justice in Policing Act, passed by the U.S. House earlier this year because it takes critical steps to reform policing and outlaw tactics such as the chokehold,” Manning’s statement reads. “To keep our communities safe, we must go further and ban the use of hogtying as well. We must continue to fight for structural change that will put an end to the disparate use of police violence against members of the Black community and other forms of systemic racism.”
Mayor Pro Tempore and North Ward Representative Denise D. Adams made a statement via the City of Winston-Salem’s Facebook page on Saturday, asserting that Neville’s life mattered.
“Instead of being treated with compassion and immediate medical care, he was treated like a dangerous animal,” Adams stated. “Before dying, Neville told the officers 29 times that he could not breathe. Twenty-nine times. Like you, I am exhausted by this madness. Like you, I am angry about this abuse of power. Like you, I am sickened by this suffering. Like you, I sometimes feel helpless in the face of so many incidents of Black death. We can never allow ourselves to stop feeling horror and grief when confronted with the agony and needless deaths of Black people. We can never cease demanding and creating change.”
Adams promised not to turn away from the “painful realities” in Winston-Salem, and she pledged to listen carefully to suggestions for change, and she called on finding “meaningful, swift, and lasting solutions to protect Black lives and to end state violence.”
“We cannot change biased or hateful attitudes with the stroke of a pen, but we can change policy, rules, and consequences,” she stated in the Facebook post. “We can and we must. We must implement real and lasting reforms to the system of detention and incarceration. We must not allow people and companies to make money by providing ‘training’ that does not stem violence or change behavior. We will not rest because there are cameras recording deaths, but not stopping them. We will accept nothing less than transparency, accountability, real change, and justice.”
The release of the video has caught the attention of several national news outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, The Daily Beast, and CBS News. Pittenger said TAP would be reaching out to those outlets as well as others to keep Neville’s name in headlines. “We are working on continuing to push in a peaceful, direct way,” she said. “Since the Neville information is getting more widely publicized, we are getting more support, in terms of occupiers and different organizations reaching out to stand in solidarity.”
Last Friday, almost 100 people gathered at Bailey Park for “Breaking Down Systems of Inequality in Winston-Salem,” which included dinner from Delicious By Shereen and a variety of speakers from other local grassroots social justice organizations such as Hate Out of Winston, Housing Justice Now, Action For Equity, Triad Restorative Justice and the Prisoner Outreach Initiative. Following the event, about 50-75 marched to the detention center, which was met with another significant increase of police presence for a peaceful march.
Despite Sheriff Kimbrough’s pledge to stand with Neville’s family, he has not yet banned the use of the prone restraint entirely. As previously reported, Neville’s children have supported the ban on this controversial policy. According to documents obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal on July 9, the policies regarding the use of the prone restraint were modified but not banned completely.
These specific policy changes were not reported directly to the public unlike the sheriff’s offer to rename the “4 South Housing Unit” of the detention center to the “John E. Neville Housing Unit,” which was announced during a press conference and published on the FCSO’s Facebook page on Aug. 4.
When asked what the next call to action would be for supporters of the #OccupyWSNC movement, Pittenger said TAP would be increasing its involvement in the upcoming city council and commissioner meetings.
The next Winston-Salem City Council meeting on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. will be virtual and will allow 30 minutes for public comment. To speak during this time, call (336) 727-2224 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. before the meeting, and keep comments to 3 minutes.
The next Forsyth County Commissioners meetings on Aug. 20 (special meeting) and Aug. 27 (public hearing) at 2 p.m. will be held virtually and will allow for public comment. To speak, call (336) 422-1200 by 1:45 p.m. on the day of the meeting. (Note, due to the influx of calls for past virtual meetings, be sure to call early enough to make your voice heard.)
Both meetings will be streamed on WSTV Channel 13 or on Vimeo (Commissioners) and Zoom (City Council, instructions to view will be added to the website).
